Battery Management ICs Market is expected to reach US$ 7.38 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Battery Management ICs: East Asia Largest Market; South Asia & Pacific Fastest-Growing Market

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the battery management ICs market analysis done by Persistence Market Research, demand registered in the market is predicted to increase at a steady CAGR of around 5.1% from 2022-2032. The report states that the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.47 Bn in 2022. Surge in demand for hybrid electric vehicles is expected to drive demand growth of battery management ICs over the coming years.



Rise in the incorporation of battery management ICs in battery management systems stems from increasing stringent government regulations w.r.t to carbon emissions from traditional fuel vehicles with rising demand for renewable energy storage systems. Moreover, several industries are inclining toward the adoption of battery management ICs for overcharging prevention, thermal management, and controlling and optimization of charging cycles.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23305

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By IC type, battery charger ICs accounted for a leading share in the global market in 2021 and the segment is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 5.4% through 2032.

By application, the automotive segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032.

East Asia dominates the battery management ICs market, followed by North America. South Asia & Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional marker.

The market in the U.S. is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

In India, the battery management ICs market is expected to grow 2.4X by 2032.

The market in China is estimated to witness an absolute opportunity of US$ 292.9 Mn over the decade.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/23305

Story continues

“To meet the increasing demand for technologically-advanced renewable products, organizations need to adopt energy-efficient battery systems, thereby lead to increased investments and awareness about battery management ICs,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Rise in Number of Data Centers Fueling Demand for Battery Management ICs

Demand for data center infrastructure is growing exponentially with the rise in data consumption, cloud adoption, and ever-increasing digital users. Increasing requirement for power optimization in existing and new data centers with rapid growth in tier-4 type data is augmenting market growth. Efficient battery optimization under safe operating conditions with cost optimization is a prominent driver for market growth.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23305

Rising demand for data centers to enjoy enormous uninterrupted power supply with nearly 100% uptime and reduced material and technology cost will also add to the demand growth of battery management ICs.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the battery management ICs market is segmented into three major sections – IC type (battery charger ICs, battery authentication ICs, battery fuel gauge ICs, battery protector ICs, and others) application (automotive, industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



