U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.50
    -17.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,635.00
    -103.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,950.75
    -79.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.70
    -11.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.42
    +1.75 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.40
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    -0.0054 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4650
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,336.98
    -2,115.58 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.77
    -50.91 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Battery Management System Market Will Derive Growth from the Increasing Application of Lithium-Ion Batteries, says Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the global Battery Management System Market are Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, FICOSA, Schneider Electric, Lithium Werks, Johnson Matthey, Analog Devices, Nuvation Energy, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Renesas Electronics, Orion BMS, NXP Semiconductors, Accurate Ampere, PowerTech Systems , AVL among others.

Pune, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Management System Market :The development in power generation industries will contribute significant growth to the battery management system market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, Titled Battery Management System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Centralized, Distributed, Modular), By Battery Type (Lithium-ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel Battery, Flow Battery, Others), By Application (Automotive, Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Renewables, Telecom, Healthcare, Military & Defence, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029.” The increasing production and demand for hybrid vehicles will enable the growth of the market.

According to the report, the centralized battery management segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to its economical price and least expandable as compared to other battery management systems. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries will account for maximum share in the market owing to its increasing application in various end-use industries. In addition, surge in the renewable, telecom, and power generation industries will aid the expansion of the battery management system market size.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/battery-management-system-market-101311

Companies in the Battery Management System Market are:

  • Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

  • FICOSA

  • Schneider Electric

  • Lithium Werks

  • Johnson Matthey

  • Analog Devices

  • Nuvation Energy

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Renesas Electronics

  • Orion BMS

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Accurate Ampere

  • PowerTech Systems

  • AVL among others.

The report provides a meticulous study of the battery management system market trends. It further she’s lights on some of the recent innovations and developments made by companies. It discusses every aspect in detail and provides factual data for the same.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/battery-management-system-market-101311

Key Industry Development

In July 2019, Vertical Partners West LLC announced a collaborative agreement with Teledyne Energy Systems Inc for expansion of the product portfolios. The companies are involved in the supply and servicing of the batteries, battery management system, drones, and fuel cells among others

In February 2018, Lithium Werk B.V acquired Valence Technology Inc to expand its footprint and strengthen the product portfolio. The company is focused on increasing the battery management system and valence module sales by expanding the product portfolio

Increasing Sales of Hybrid Vehicles Will Back Growth

The growing application of battery management systems in calculating peak power, maximum DoD, and average power among others. This factor will impetus growth and fuel demand for batter management systems. The collaborative agreement between Vertical Partners West LLC and Teledyne Energy Systems Inc will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The aim of the former company is to expand its product portfolio. The companies are involved in the supply and servicing of the batteries, battery management system, drones, and fuel cells among others. Moreover, the acquisition of Lithium Werk B.V is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, Lithium Werk B.V acquired Valence Technology Inc. to expand its footprint and strengthen the product portfolio. The company focusses on increasing the battery management system and valence module sales by expanding the product portfolio.

However, the battery management systems need battery monitoring systems for generating additional required information related to different parameters which add in the cost of the battery management systems. This factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/battery-management-system-market-101311

Battery Management Systems Market Historic Data:

  • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status, and Outlook.

  • Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

  • Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.

  • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

  • Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Increasing Energy Demand Will Boost Growth in North America

In order to curb the changing climatic conditions, the U.S is planning to add new renewable capacities in the coming future. For instance, Texas, Lowa, and Illinois are planning to add wind power capacities of more than 6 GW in the year 2019 as reported by the U.S Energy Information Administration. The market in North America is expected to grow at a decent pace in the near future owing to increasing energy demand in the region. Europe has witnessed significant growth in the sales of electric vehicles in the recent past and the automotive industry is booming. As electric vehicles run on batteries, therefore this factor will boost the battery management market revenue in the region. Latin America is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing focus on adding new renewable capacities to meet the energy demands in the region. The surge in renewable solar capacities in South Africa and GCC countries will aid the market growth in the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing electric vehicle fleet along with the rising concern for CO2 emissions. The surge in the telecom industry and automotive industry will further contribute to the growth in Aisa Pacific.

Pre-Book Battery Management System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101311

Geographical Regions covered in the report:

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content:

  1. Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  2. Executive Summary

  3. Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  4. Key Insights

    • Value Chain

    • Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

    • Covid-19 Impact on the Market

TOC Continued...!

Have A Look at Other Related Reports:

Generator Sales Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Peak Load, and Stand By Load), By End User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Telecom, Utility, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kW, 2 – 10 kW, and 10 – 50 kW), By Prime Mover (IC Engine, Stirling Engine, Fuel Cell, and Others), By Fuel (Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Renewable Resources, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery {EOR} and Dedicated Storage & Treatment), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High Speed Motor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AC Motors and DC Motors), By Construction (Induction Motors and Permanent Magnet Motors), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Transportation, Power Generation, Automotive, Household Applications, and Others), By Rotational Speed (3,000 – 6,000 RPM, 6,000 – 10,000 RPM, 10,000 – 15,000 RPM, and Above 15,000 RPM), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Russia Gas Generator Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Up to 100 kVA, 100-350 kVA, 350-750 kVA, 750-1000 kVA, 1000-2000 kVA, 2000-3000 kVA, and Above 3000 kVA), By End-user (Mining, Data Centers, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism/Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Residential, Agricultural/Greenhouse, Water Treatment/Landfill, Power Utilities, Cold Storage Warehouse, and Others) and Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Earnings: Gap beats on revenue, Costco reports strong quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for Gap and Costco.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall on Ukraine as Havens Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Friday along with European and U.S. equity futures while havens including sovereign bonds rose after Ukrainian officials said Russian troops shelled a major nuclear power plant, briefly igniting a fire.Most Read from BloombergNuclear Plant Fire Contained After Ukraine Says Russia AttackedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets I

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Lithium Stock SQM Roared Higher Today

    Shares of Chilean lithium miner Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) raced out of the gate on Thursday after the company reported strong earnings through the end of 2021. Earnings for the year grew even faster as gross profit margins tacked on a staggering 1,150 basis points, helping annual profits to roughly triple over 2020 numbers at $2.05 per diluted share. CEO Ricardo Ramos pronounced himself "very proud that production goals set for 2021 were achieved, and in some cases even surpassed."