Battery Market 2021-2025 | Rising Inclusion of Renewables in the Energy Mix to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery market is poised to grow by USD 82.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 27.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Request a free sample report.

The rising inclusion of renewables in the energy mix, growing shift of the automotive industry towards EV, and rising demand for smart devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a demand-supply gap of battery components, stringent regulations for lead-acid batteries, and a decline in EV lithium-ion battery cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Battery Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., Download a FREE sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70909

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Recreational Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Battery Recycling Market by Battery Chemistry, Battery Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our battery market report covers the following areas:

  • Battery Market size

  • Battery Market trends

  • Battery Market industry analysis

Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist battery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the battery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Consumer Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Exide Technologies

  • GS Yuasa Corp.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Saft Groupe SA

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-market-2021-2025--rising-inclusion-of-renewables-in-the-energy-mix-to-boost-growth--technavio-301377242.html

SOURCE Technavio

