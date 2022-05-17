U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Change in the Energy Mix| Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market is expected to grow by USD 24.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 34.5%. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe. The significant increase in the demand for energy, due to population growth and rising living standards, will facilitate the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis Report by Technology (Lithium-ion batteries, Flow batteries, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/battery-market-for-energy-storage-systems-ess-market-industry-analysis

Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market: Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global energy storage systems (ESS) market growth is the change in the energy mix. Due to the increase in GHG emissions, governments worldwide have started focusing on sustainable and renewable energy resources such as solar, biomass, and wind, which help in reducing GHG emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as of 2017, the share of renewable energy sources-based electricity generation in global electricity demand was 23.9%. This demand is expected to reach 29.4% by 2022. The rapid adoption of renewables, in turn, is spurring the need for ESS to overcome the issues that arise because of the intermittent nature of renewable sources. Therefore, the intermittent power generated from renewables will drive the need for users to adopt solutions such as battery energy storage, which enables them to optimize renewable power generation. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

Also, the increased adoption of microgrids is one of the key ESS market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. A microgrid can switch to island mode whenever there is a power outage on the main power grid or if the system is disconnected from the main grid intentionally. Microgrids are increasingly using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Moreover, in the event of any cyberattack on the main grid, a microgrid can isolate itself and function indefinitely if it has access to solar or wind power, thereby allowing it to generate and store electricity during the day, which can be utilized during outages. Therefore, microgrids are gaining popularity in commercial and industrial facilities where downtime of even a minute can cause significant monetary losses. Moreover, when natural disasters occur, they expose the fragility of the centralized grid architecture. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

To know about other drivers & trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Players:

The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product and technological innovation to compete in the market.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AEG Power Solutions BV

  • AES Corp.

  • Corvus Energy

  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • Enerdel Inc.

  • Exergonix Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Kokam Co. Ltd.

  • LG Energy Solution Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • NEC Corp.

  • NGK Insulators Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens Energy AG

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Lithium-ion batteries - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Flow batteries - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market forecast report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth for the battery monitoring systems market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.48 billion at a progressing CAGR of 21.87%. Download a sample now!

  • The battery market's growth momentum in the telecommunication industry will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% and the market share will increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. Download a sample now!

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

28.16

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AES Corp., Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enerdel Inc., Exergonix Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NGK Insulators Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Tesla Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Flow batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 AEG Power Solutions BV

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.7 LG Energy Solution Ltd.

  • 10.8 NEC Corp.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Siemens Energy AG

  • 10.12 Tesla Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-market-for-energy-storage-systems-ess-market---57-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-the-change-in-the-energy-mix-technavio-301547871.html

SOURCE Technavio

