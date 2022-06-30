U.S. markets closed

Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market | APAC to have largest share | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market size is expected to increase by USD 24.08 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in APAC. The growth in population and rising living standards of people are creating huge growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Read Our Report Sample for highlights on the market behavior across regions, market size, and other important statistics.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the change in the energy mix. The global energy mix has significantly changed over the years. The increase in GHG emissions has forced governments across the world to start focusing on generating energy from sustainable and renewable sources such as solar, biomass, and wind. This is resulting in the diversification of energy resources, with renewables accounting for a significant share in the energy mix. In addition, the new mandates on the use of renewable energy have spurred the demand for energy storage systems to overcome the issues that arise due to the intermittent nature of renewable sources. Thus, the change in the global energy mix is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the increased adoption of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market. However, the widening demand-supply disparity with regard to lithium might challenge the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market:

The market is fragmented with the presence of many international and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, as well as diversified vendors. The vendors in the market include manufacturers of ESS-based battery technologies such as lithium, sodium, and others.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AEG Power Solutions BV

  • AES Corp.

  • Corvus Energy

  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • Enerdel Inc.

  • Exergonix Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Kokam Co. Ltd.

  • LG Energy Solution Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • NEC Corp.

  • NGK Insulators Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens Energy AG

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Get more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the growth of the market. Read Our Report Sample

Segmentation Analysis

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Lithium-ion batteries - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Flow batteries - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The lithium-ion batteries segment will generate significant revenue in the market during the forecast period. The high energy density of lithium-ion batteries is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

57% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The consumption of energy is increasing exponentially in the region owing to population growth and the improving living standards of consumers. Besides, the depletion of traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels has forced many countries in the region to focus on renewable energy sources to meet the growing demand for energy.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a Sample Report Now

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

28.16

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AES Corp., Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enerdel Inc., Exergonix Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NGK Insulators Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Tesla Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Flow batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 AEG Power Solutions BV

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.7 LG Energy Solution Ltd.

  • 10.8 NEC Corp.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Siemens Energy AG

  • 10.12 Tesla Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businESSes identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assESS their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
JESSe Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-market-for-energy-storage-systems-ess-market--apac-to-have-largest-share--technavio-301577805.html

SOURCE Technavio

