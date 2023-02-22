Battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.86 billion between 2022 and 2027; Shift in the automotive industry to EVs to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 116.45 billion. APAC will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries), type (lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market 2023-2027

The market growth in the portable batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced electronic products. Also, the increasing global demand for smartphones and tablets is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global battery market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global battery market.

APAC will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the decreasing cost of Li-ion batteries and an increase in the domestic production of batteries in India are driving the growth of the battery market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Battery Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the shift in the automotive industry to EVs.

Growing concerns over environmental pollution and adopting a sustainable ecosystem in the automobile industry have increased the adoption of EVs worldwide.

Governments across the world are setting objectives to ensure the successful deployment of EVs and electrical modes of public transportation.

The growing adoption of EVs is leading to an increase in the sales volume of batteries.

Story continues

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological developments will be a key trend in the market.

Continuous R&D efforts by vendors are leading to rapid improvements in performance as well as the use of advanced technologies in batteries.

Some vendors are introducing batteries to support the latest technologies such as wireless charging in smartphones and smartwatches.

Vendors are also focusing on improving the energy density of batteries for use in the consumer electronics industry.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The use of counterfeit batteries is a key challenge in the market.

Counterfeit products are manufactured without following the safety norms set by regulatory authorities.

The purchase of counterfeit products increases the risk of exposure to poisonous ingredients, contaminated products, and malfunctioning parts.

They also hamper the reputation of original battery manufacturers and incur significant losses, thereby reducing the growth potential in the market.





For insights on the impact of drivers, trends & challenges - Request a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this battery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the battery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the battery market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market vendors

Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 229.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio communication services market reports

