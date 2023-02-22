Battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.86 billion between 2022 and 2027; Shift in the automotive industry to EVs to be a major trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 116.45 billion. APAC will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report
Global Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries), type (lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market growth in the portable batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced electronic products. Also, the increasing global demand for smartphones and tablets is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global battery market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global battery market.
APAC will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the decreasing cost of Li-ion batteries and an increase in the domestic production of batteries in India are driving the growth of the battery market in APAC.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report
Global Battery Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by the shift in the automotive industry to EVs.
Growing concerns over environmental pollution and adopting a sustainable ecosystem in the automobile industry have increased the adoption of EVs worldwide.
Governments across the world are setting objectives to ensure the successful deployment of EVs and electrical modes of public transportation.
The growing adoption of EVs is leading to an increase in the sales volume of batteries.
Leading trends influencing the market
Technological developments will be a key trend in the market.
Continuous R&D efforts by vendors are leading to rapid improvements in performance as well as the use of advanced technologies in batteries.
Some vendors are introducing batteries to support the latest technologies such as wireless charging in smartphones and smartwatches.
Vendors are also focusing on improving the energy density of batteries for use in the consumer electronics industry.
Major challenges hindering market growth
The use of counterfeit batteries is a key challenge in the market.
Counterfeit products are manufactured without following the safety norms set by regulatory authorities.
The purchase of counterfeit products increases the risk of exposure to poisonous ingredients, contaminated products, and malfunctioning parts.
They also hamper the reputation of original battery manufacturers and incur significant losses, thereby reducing the growth potential in the market.
For insights on the impact of drivers, trends & challenges -Request a sample report.
What are the key data covered in this battery market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the battery market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the battery market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the battery market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market vendors
The flexible battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 240.47 million. The growing demand for wearables is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as issues related to battery life may impede the market growth.
The visible light communication market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 89.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 176,547.8 million. The growing penetration of process automation in industries is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the dominance of competing technologies may impede the market growth.
Battery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
169
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 229.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.49
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio communication services market reports
