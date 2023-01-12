U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Battery market size to grow by USD 229.86 billion from 2023 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery market size is estimated to increase by USD 229.86 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market 2023-2027

Global battery market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • A123 Systems LLC - The company offers batteries that enable fuel economy benefits at incremental cost by utilizing a higher charge acceptance to maximize engine-off time.

  • Clarios - The company offers batteries that are designed to handle high-discharge conditions and recover from low-charge conditions, supporting a reliable operation.

  • Cummins Inc. - The company offers batteries with advanced options such as grid-quality power up to 200kW and advanced controls to track battery usage in real time.

  • EnerSys - The company offers batteries that are designed to meet specific energy storage challenges.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global battery market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer batteries in the market are A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. and others.

The global battery market is mature owing to the wide applications of batteries in consumer electronics. The demand for batteries is increasing owing to the advanced technologies adopted by major established players. Hence, major players are launching new products and incorporating new technologies. Vendors are also investing in new battery technologies and engaging in M&A. They are investing in new battery technologies and creating environment-friendly products.

Global battery market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global battery market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries) and type (lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others).

  • The portable batteries segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A portable battery is compact and flexible. The demand for portable batteries is rising, with the development of advanced products. Several home appliances, such as calculators, torches, clocks, and timepieces, use portable batteries. The rising popularity of smartphones and tablets is also increasing the use of portable batteries. Hence, the portable battery segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global battery market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global battery market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for batteries is expected to rise in APAC during the forecast period owing to the declining cost of Li-ion batteries. The increasing smartphone adoption rate is also driving the growth of the market - Download a sample report

Global battery marketMarket dynamics

Leading driver - The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is driving market growth. The popularity of electric vehicles is growing due to rising concerns about environmental pollution. Several countries have developed policies to reduce air pollution and vehicle emissions. Hence, the proliferation of electric cars will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Technological developments are a major trend in the market. Batteries have several applications in consumer electronics due to their high energy density. In addition, several vendors are introducing technologies that are new to the market. Wireless charging technology is used in products such as smartphones and smartwatches. Moreover, several suppliers are launching electronic devices equipped with wireless charging technology. These factors will support the growth of the global battery market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The use of counterfeit batteries is challenging the market growth. Counterfeit products contain toxic ingredients or defective parts, which can pose a risk to consumers. Such products are harmful to the environment, as substances such as toxic dyes and chemicals are often disposed of illegally. These factors will hinder the growth of the global battery market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this battery market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the battery market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the battery market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the battery market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The consumer battery market size is expected to increase by USD 9.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The e-bike market size is expected to increase by 9.7 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%. This report extensively covers the segmentation by type (SLA batteries and Li-ion batteries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 229.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.49

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global battery market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Portable batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Automotive batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Lithium ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Nickel metal hydride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Nickel cadmium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A123 Systems LLC

  • 12.4 Clarios

  • 12.5 Cummins Inc.

  • 12.6 EnerSys

  • 12.7 Exide Industries Ltd.

  • 12.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 GS Yuasa Corp.

  • 12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.11 LG Chem

  • 12.12 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 TDK Corp.

  • 12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Battery Market 2023-2027
Global Battery Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-229-86-billion-from-2023-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301717602.html

SOURCE Technavio

