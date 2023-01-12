Battery market size to grow by USD 229.86 billion from 2023 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery market size is estimated to increase by USD 229.86 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market 2023-2027

Global battery market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

A123 Systems LLC - The company offers batteries that enable fuel economy benefits at incremental cost by utilizing a higher charge acceptance to maximize engine-off time.

Clarios - The company offers batteries that are designed to handle high-discharge conditions and recover from low-charge conditions, supporting a reliable operation.

Cummins Inc. - The company offers batteries with advanced options such as grid-quality power up to 200kW and advanced controls to track battery usage in real time.

EnerSys - The company offers batteries that are designed to meet specific energy storage challenges.

Vendor landscape –

The global battery market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer batteries in the market are A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. and others.

The global battery market is mature owing to the wide applications of batteries in consumer electronics. The demand for batteries is increasing owing to the advanced technologies adopted by major established players. Hence, major players are launching new products and incorporating new technologies. Vendors are also investing in new battery technologies and engaging in M&A. They are investing in new battery technologies and creating environment-friendly products.

Global battery market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global battery market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries) and type (lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others).

The portable batteries segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A portable battery is compact and flexible. The demand for portable batteries is rising, with the development of advanced products. Several home appliances, such as calculators, torches, clocks, and timepieces, use portable batteries. The rising popularity of smartphones and tablets is also increasing the use of portable batteries. Hence, the portable battery segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global battery market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global battery market.

Global battery market – Market dynamics



Leading driver - The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is driving market growth. The popularity of electric vehicles is growing due to rising concerns about environmental pollution. Several countries have developed policies to reduce air pollution and vehicle emissions. Hence, the proliferation of electric cars will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Technological developments are a major trend in the market. Batteries have several applications in consumer electronics due to their high energy density. In addition, several vendors are introducing technologies that are new to the market. Wireless charging technology is used in products such as smartphones and smartwatches. Moreover, several suppliers are launching electronic devices equipped with wireless charging technology. These factors will support the growth of the global battery market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The use of counterfeit batteries is challenging the market growth. Counterfeit products contain toxic ingredients or defective parts, which can pose a risk to consumers. Such products are harmful to the environment, as substances such as toxic dyes and chemicals are often disposed of illegally. These factors will hinder the growth of the global battery market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this battery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the battery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the battery market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market vendors

Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 229.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global battery market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Portable batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automotive batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Industrial batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Lithium ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Nickel metal hydride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Nickel cadmium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A123 Systems LLC

12.4 Clarios

12.5 Cummins Inc.

12.6 EnerSys

12.7 Exide Industries Ltd.

12.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

12.9 GS Yuasa Corp.

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

12.11 LG Chem

12.12 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 TDK Corp.

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

