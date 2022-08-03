Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Analysis Report - Expected Growth of USD 5.95 billion by 2026, Declining Li-ion Battery Prices to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

The battery market in the telecommunication industry analysis report is segmented by Product (Lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery market size in the telecommunication industry is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13.45 % from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. Technavio categorizes the battery market in the telecommunication industry as a part of the global renewable electricity market within the global independent power and renewable electricity market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the growth of the battery market in the telecommunication industry during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry Analysis: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increase in power consumption

Rising focus on green telecom towers

The rise in data usage

Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry Analysis: Major Trend

The declining Li-ion battery prices is a battery market in the telecommunication industry trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Currently, the cost of Li-ion batteries is more than that of lead-acid batteries. However, Li-ion battery manufacturers are working on technological advances and are trying to reduce their prices. Over the past decade, the prices of Li-ion batteries dropped by nearly 80%. Companies are enhancing Li-ion batteries, which will lead to year-over-year cost reduction. The prices of batteries are expected to reduce further during the forecast period. Due to the factors mentioned above, there has been an increase in the use of Li-ion batteries.

Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry Analysis: Vendor Analysis

The battery market in the telecommunication industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The battery market in telecommunication industry vendors is - Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Battrix Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., GAZ Gerate und Akkumulatorenwerk Zwickau GmbH, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Star Battery Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. among others.

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers batteries in the telecommunication industry such as net power.

Reasons to Buy Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the battery market in telecommunication industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the battery market in the telecommunication industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery market in the telecommunication industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the battery market in telecommunication industry vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Battrix Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., GAZ Gerate und Akkumulatorenwerk Zwickau GmbH, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Star Battery Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

10.4 Amara Raja Group

10.5 C and D Technologies Inc.

10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.7 EnerSys

10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

10.9 GS Yuasa Corp.

10.10 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

10.11 Panasonic Corp.

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

