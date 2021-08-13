Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry to grow by USD 5.69 billion| Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the battery market in the telecommunication industry and it is poised to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact report on the battery market in the telecommunication industry offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates. As per Technavio's COVID-19 Analysis, the market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The lead-acid battery is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

Factors such as the declining Li-ion battery prices, the increasing need for rural electrification, and the high operating costs of telecom towers are the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Total SA are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase in power consumption. However, the decline in diesel prices will challenge the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Total SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in power consumption will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in diesel prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this battery market in the telecommunication industry forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

The battery market in the telecommunication industry is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The battery market in the telecommunication industry report covers the following areas:

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Size

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Trends

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Industry Analysis

This study identifies the declining Li-ion battery prices as one of the prime reasons driving the Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the battery market growth in the telecommunication industry during the next five years

Estimation of the battery market size in the telecommunication industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery market in the telecommunication industry across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the battery market vendors in the telecommunication industry

