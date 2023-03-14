Battery Materials Market to hit USD 161.38 Bn at a growth rate of 15.8 percent over the forecast period (2022-2029)

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Battery Material Market is segmented based on Battery Type, Material, and Application. Consumer electronics is the primary drivers of the Battery Materials Market. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is influencing the Battery Materials Market growth.

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Energy & Power business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Battery Materials Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Battery Materials market was USD 49.91 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 15.8 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 161.38 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 49.91 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 161.38 Bn CAGR 15.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 250 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 130 Segment Covered Battery Type, Material, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Battery Materials Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is an analysis on the Battery Materials Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For the better understanding of the global factors affecting the Battery Materials Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Battery Materials Market. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Battery Materials Market. It is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Battery Materials Market that includes key players and new entrants in the Market. Demand and pricing analysis is conducted to understand changes in consumer behaviour and the risks for the forecast period that help plan production and costing of the Battery Materials.

The analysis includes new entrants to understand the Battery Materials Market for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Battery Materials market size in terms of value and volume by different segments of the product. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Battery Materials Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Battery Materials Market. Thus the report provides a detailed overview of the Battery Materials Market.

Battery Materials Market Overview

The battery materials industry is one of the leading technology sectors worldwide. The development of materials is at the core of technological innovations. Batteries have potential to store electrical energy for decentralised fixed applications or mobile applications. High energy consumption and a high need for energy storage solutions is expected to increase the demand for the batteries.

Battery Materials Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of recycled Lithium-Ion battery material, and focus on management of waste Lead Acid Batteries, a primary raw material for raw batteries are the factors to witness a significant growth in the Battery Materials Market. Lead acid batteries used as a power supplies for vehicles has led to demand due to their low cost and high availability. Increasing demand for the Electric Vehicles with a rapid evolution with the ongoing developments in the automotive sector is propelling the demand for the Battery Material Market. Increased demand for the lightweight and rechargeable batteries is playing crucial rule in the Battery Materials Market growth. Trend of miniaturization of the electronic gadgets is expected to boost the Battery Materials Market growth.

Poor charging infrastructure will make it difficult to launch passenger electric vehicles and may hamper the Battery Materials Market growth.

Battery Materials Market Regional Insight

Asia Pacific region dominated the regional Battery Materials Market with the growth rate of 14.3 percent over the forecast period. Rising telecommunications and data centre demand with increased industrial application is expected to boost the Battery Material Market growth. India, Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to dominate the regional market with rising consumer expenditure on electric cars which is expected to influence the Battery Material Market growth.

North American region is expected to dominate the Battery Material Market with fast adoption of electric cars and rising consumer electronics sales in the region is expected to dominate the market.

Battery Materials Market Segmentation

By Battery Type:

Lead-Acid

Lithium Ion

Others



By Material:

Cathode

Anode

Electrolyte

Separator

Others



By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Battery Materials Market Key Players Include:

NEI Corporation (US)

Livent Corporation(US)

Albemarle(US)

TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings(Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.(Japan)

NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.(Japan)

Kureha Corporation(Japan)

Asahi Kasei(Japan)

BASE SE (Germany)

Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM)(Netherlands)

Norlisk Nickel(Russia)

Glencore PLC(Canada)

Sheritt International Corporation(Canada)

SQM(Canada )

Targray Technology International Inc.(Canada)

Targray Technology International(Canada)

Teck Resources(Canada)

Tianqi Lithium(China)

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.(China)

Gan feng Lithium Co., Ltd.(China)

Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd.(China)

Vale S.A.(Brazil)

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Battery Type, Material, and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

