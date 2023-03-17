U.S. markets closed

Battery Materials Market worth $120.4 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 15.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

·3 min read
Chicago, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Battery Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion), Material (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte), Application (Automotive, EV, Portable devices, industrial), and Region (Aisa Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. size is estimated to be USD 57.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period to reach USD 120.4 billion by 2027. improving battery technology, coupled with supporting regulatory norms, are the driving the demand for battery materials. Moreover the increasing demand for sustainable vehicles and energy storage system across the globe play a key role in the driving the growth of battery materials market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=866

Browse in-depth TOC on “Battery Materials Market”

309 - Market Data Tables
68 - Figures
287 - Pages

List of Key Players in Battery Materials Market:

  1. Umicore (Belgium)

  2. Johnson Matthey (UK)

  3. Asahi Kasei (Japan)

  4. Mitsubishi Chemical holdings (Japan)

  5. Posco (South Korea)

  6. Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Battery Materials Market:

  1. Driver: Government subsidies and clean energy

  2. Restraint: Inadequate charging infrastructure

  3. Opportunity: Use of battery in energy storage devices

  4. Challenge: Regulation and safety issues related to lead-acid battery materials

Key Findings of the Study:

  • Based on battery type, The Lithium-ion battery are projected to be the fastest growing battery type during the forecast period.

  • Based on Application, Electric Vehicle segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=866

The consumption trend of battery materials depends on growth across various application, such as EVs, Portable device, industrials, and others. The demand for battery materials is mainly increasing due to its rising applications in the EVs (EV Cars, Trucks, Buses, Vans, and others), Portable devices (laptop, mobile, power banks and others), industrial (UPS, stationary applications, and others), and other industries.

Various factors, including environmental regulations & strict government mandate on fuel economy, increasing public awareness regarding the harmful effects of traditional vehicles, and rising demand for various applications are factors offering growth opportunities for the market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=866

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for battery materials mainly due to the high economic growth, and heavy investment in industries such as electric vehicles, electronics products, portable device and manufacturing. Asahi Kasei (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical holdings (Japan), Posco (South Korea), and other leading global players are adopting various strategies to increase their market share in the region’s battery materials market.

Browse Adjacent Markets Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Battery Electrolyte Market

  2. Cathode Materials Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


