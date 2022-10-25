U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Battery Monitoring IC Market Size worth US$ 4.8 Billion by 2031, Notes TMR Review

·6 min read

  • The battery monitoring IC market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2022-2031

  • Rise in the demand for EV battery monitoring systems globally is expected to fuel the sales growth in the battery monitoring IC market

  • The presence of many key players makes Asia Pacific a dominating market region

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery monitoring IC market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2031, according to an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the review finds that the market for battery monitoring IC is likely to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

The Asia Pacific battery monitoring IC market is expected to gain sizable growth prospects during the forecast period owing to the presence of many key players in the region and increase in R&Ds focused on power battery management systems. Moreover, the Asia Pacific battery monitoring IC market is being driven by a surge in use of electric vehicles (EVs) and the existence of favorable government initiatives in the region, notes a TMR review that provides key information on best battery monitoring systems available in the market.

Request Sample Report at -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84963

Battery Monitoring IC Market: Key Findings

  • The demand for large-scale battery arrays is being rising for backup and carry-through energy storage, according to a TMR analysis that offers important data on the future business opportunities in battery monitoring IC market. Moreover, there has been a surge in the demand for rechargeable batteries in order to provide more power and higher voltages in several applications including hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs, lawn equipment, uninterruptible power supplies, and power tools.

  • Some of the key cell parameters used in order to measure effectual management include charge/discharge current, temperature, and terminal voltage. The measuring performance needed for advanced battery packs is considerably high and each cell is required to be measured within a few milliamps (mA), degrees Celsius (°C), and millivolts (mV). Hence, the role of multi-cell ICs is important for the determination of state-of-health (SOH) and battery pack state-of-charge (SOC). This helps in providing key data on how to monitor battery charge and how to monitor lithium battery and determine remaining battery pack capacity (run time) and total life expectancy.

  • Companies developing battery control IC are focusing on addressing the issues pertaining to reading a single cell in a series string with precision during unfavorable electrical environment and high CMV. Such ICs can not only offer the basic readings but also resolve several issues such as isolation and timing skew technical problems, notes a TMR study that sheds light on the battery voltage monitoring IC.

  • The government authorities of several nations globally are promoting the use of EVs. Moreover, they are taking initiatives in order to spread awareness pertaining to the advantages of such vehicles. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth prospects in the global battery monitoring IC market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is being driven by a rise in the R&Ds focused on advancing the performance of EVs.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84963

Battery Monitoring IC Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the use of EV battery monitoring systems across the globe is likely to result into profitable prospects in the battery monitoring IC market

  • Surge in the application of multi-cell battery monitoring ICs is creating lucrative avenues in the market

Battery Monitoring IC Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated.

  • NXP Semiconductors.

  • Maxim Integrated

  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation.

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Diodes Incorporated

  • Panasonic

  • ROHM Co. Ltd

  • Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

Make an Enquiry before Buying -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84963

Battery Monitoring IC Market Segmentation

  • Battery Type

  • Type

  • Number of Cells

  • Application

  • End-use Industry

  • Region

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Dismounted Soldier Systems Market- Dismounted Soldier Systems Market to reach US$ 2.65 Bn by the end of 2031

Cable Assembly Market- Cable Assembly Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 292.6 Bn by 2031

Piezoelectric Actuator Market- Piezoelectric Actuator Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market- Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 7.0 Bn by the end of 2031

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market- Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market is expected to reach US$ 23.29 Bn by the end of 2031

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market- Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market is estimated to register a promising 10.30% CAGR between 2019 and 2027

High-Voltage Switchgear Market - high-voltage switchgear market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period and reach US$ 18,898.7 Mn by 2026.

Voltage Calibrator Market - voltage calibrator market is expected to reach US$ 271.27 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Spintronic Devices Market - Spintronic Devices Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.69 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-monitoring-ic-market-size-worth-us-4-8-billion-by-2031--notes-tmr-review-301658592.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

