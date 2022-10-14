Battery Monitoring Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 9.48 Bn, ABB Ltd. and Analog Devices Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 9.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Monitoring Systems Market 2022-2026

Top Key players of the Battery Monitoring Systems Market

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BMS Powersafe, C and D Technologies Inc., Crucial Power Products, Curtis Instruments Inc., Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., Elithion Inc., General Electric Co., HBL Power Systems Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Lithium Werks, NXP Semiconductors NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Texas Instruments Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers battery monitoring systems to check battery voltage and temperature; verify that all connections are free of dust, corrosion, or leakage; and check ventilation.

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers battery management that offers a broad portfolio of high-performance battery management IC devices, including battery chargers, companion battery charge controllers, and battery backup managers.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers battery cell balancing and monitoring in order to keep Li-ion cells within their allowed operational ranges regarding voltages, currents, and temperatures dedicated cell monitoring controllers are being used.

Market Segmentation

Battery Monitoring Systems Market Split by End-user

Battery Monitoring Systems Market Split by Geography

Battery Monitoring Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BMS Powersafe, C and D Technologies Inc., Crucial Power Products, Curtis Instruments Inc., Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., Elithion Inc., General Electric Co., HBL Power Systems Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Lithium Werks, NXP Semiconductors NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Texas Instruments Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telecom and data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

