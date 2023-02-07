Battery Operated Lights Market: 2022 to 2026 Analysis of Major Players as well as the Global Market and Key Countries such as Japan - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan is the leading production and sales market in the APAC region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Japan boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Operated Lights Market

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the battery operated lights market, as governments of various countries imposed nationwide lockdowns and restrictions. As a result, retail stores shut down, which decreased the demand for battery operated lights. However, in H2 2021, due to the availability of vaccines, the number of COVID-19 cases declined. This led to the reopening of retail stores selling battery operated lights. As a result, the demand for these products rebounded.

Japan is one of the top key country contributors to the global battery operated lights market. The market is segmented by application (commercial and residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global battery operated lights market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 32.62 billion.

The major vendors for the global battery operated lights market include Acuity Brands Inc., Astera LED Technology GmbH, Bayco Products Inc., BelloLite, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hafele SE and Co KG, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Larson Electronics LLC, Legrand SA, Neo Neon Holdong Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd, Patlite Corp., Prism Lighting Group, Ring LLC, Schneider Electric SE, The Glow Company UK Ltd., and VIGNAL ABL USA among others.

The growing online sales of battery-operated lights are notably driving the battery operated lights market growth, although factors such as governments' plans to phase out incandescent and battery-operated fluorescent lights may impede the market growth.

Battery Operated Lights Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive battery operated lights market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the battery operated lights market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery operated lights industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery operated lights market vendors

Battery Operated Lights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Astera LED Technology GmbH, Bayco Products Inc., BelloLite, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hafele SE and Co KG, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Larson Electronics LLC, Legrand SA, Neo Neon Holdong Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd, Patlite Corp., Prism Lighting Group, Ring LLC, Schneider Electric SE, The Glow Company UK Ltd., and VIGNAL ABL USA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

