Battery Packaging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 53.76 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 11.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Battery Packaging Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “Battery Packaging Market” By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery), By Level of Packaging (Cell & Pack Packaging, Transportation Packaging), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Battery Packaging Market size was valued at USD 25.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 53.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.52% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29191

Browse in-depth TOC onBattery Packaging Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Battery Packaging Market Overview

Battery packaging, which is essential to meeting daily needs, is preserving and classifying batteries according to their popularity, shape, and type. The battery's packaging prevents chemical leakage and shields it from unforeseen wear and tear. It includes many different kinds of packaging, including blister packaging, corrugated packaging, and many more. There are uses for it in the packaging sector.

The primary driver of the market's growth is increasing public awareness of the benefits of using energy-efficient products like zero-emission vehicles and tightening government regulations regarding environmental safety. The other factor imposing a positive outlook on the market growth is the quickly expanding demand for batteries from the renewable energy sector.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Battery Packaging Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Battery Packaging Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market.  The major players in the market are DHL, United Parcel Service Inc., Heitkamp Thumann Group, Zarges Group, DS Smith, Fedex, Smurfit Kappa, Rogers Corporation, Umicore, Nefab Group, and others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Battery Packaging Market into Battery Type, Level of Packaging, and Geography.

  • Battery Packaging Market, by Battery Type

    • Lithium-Ion Battery

    • Lead-Acid Battery

  • Battery Packaging Market, by Level of Packaging

    • Cell & Pack Packaging

    • Transportation Packaging

  • Battery Packaging Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/


