As Battery Power Catches on in Larger Lawn & Garden Equipment, Penetration Grows in Professional Markets

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that rising penetration of battery power in professional-grade lawn and garden equipment will boost growth in the $3.8 billion global market for these products through 2025:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • Battery power is already common in smaller consumer-grade equipment, such as string trimmers, and the relative maturity of such segments means that growth will be well below average as markets begin to mature.

  • Hence, demand growth will be fueled by increasing use of battery power in larger equipment – such as riding mowers and professional-grade chainsaws – where battery technology has not yet been able to match engine-driven performance at a fully competitive price.

  • In addition, sales will be boosted by rising penetration of robotic mowers, which typically run on battery power.

Battery Innovation Key to Professional Adoption

Battery technology continues to improve, and costs are expected to fall at the same time as performance improves in terms of power and run times. The latter factor is particularly important in order to capture growth in markets like forestry, where users may operate away from urban electricity infrastructure much of the time.

As battery power becomes more common, suppliers will need to continue to offer innovations. For example, Bosch offers products with Syneon technology, which controls battery output based on the application, optimizes use, and prevents overheating. Chervon's EGO POWER+ lithium ion battery technology features a phase-changing material surrounding each cell to prevent overheating.

Want to Learn More?

Global Electric Lawn & Garden Equipment, now available from The Freedonia Group, provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 andpub forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for global electric lawn and garden equipment demand in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation).comp Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms.

Demand by product is presented for:

  • lawn mowers

  • trimmers and edgers

  • chainsaws

  • turf and grounds mowers

  • other equipment, including blowers, vacuums, and sweepers; chipper/shredders; garden tractors; hedge trimmers; power tillers; snow blowers

Demand is also presented by power source (battery-powered, cordless electric) and by market (consumer, commercial).

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-battery-power-catches-on-in-larger-lawn--garden-equipment-penetration-grows-in-professional-markets-301489812.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • Nikola to deliver 300-500 electric trucks in 2022

    The company, which has yet to report any revenue from truck sales, delivered its first two electric trucks in December to a southern Californian port trucking company TTSI as part of a three-month pilot program. "During the fourth quarter, we began delivering Pre-Series Tre BEVs to customers and dealers, and we are ramping up production in Coolidge," Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said in the company's quarterly report. "We anticipate beginning series production of the Tre BEV on March 21."

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • Companies Like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Moderna Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Boost

    Moderna said it now sees sales of Spikevax rising to $19 billion this year, with additional signed options of approximately $3 billion.

  • Even After a 25% Decline, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is Not Yet on our Watchlist

    It is not surprising to see the home improvement sector do well during a broad real estate rally. After all, both sides of the spectrum want to change something. Sellers get better valuations from improvements, while buyers get a touch of personalization upon the purchase. While The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) did exceptionally well in those circumstances, now it is again leading the market but on the downside.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

    BOCA RATON, Fla., February 24, 2022--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and subsidiaries (collectively, "DigitalBridge," or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Up.

    Moderna beat earnings estimates Thursday and announced a $3 billion share buyback. On an investor call, Moderna’s (ticker: MRNA) chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, said that the company “firmly” believes a fourth Covid-19 vaccine booster dose will be necessary by the fall of this year. “While we are hopeful that we are about to enter a period of relative stability in the Northern Hemisphere, we believe firmly that a vaccine booster dose will be required for the fall of 2022 to provide ongoing protection against this virus,” Burton said.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates

    Alibaba stock fell in premarket action as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed analyst estimates