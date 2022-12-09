U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7th and 8th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3iKkLlx

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 13th.

December 7th


Presentation

Ticker(s)


Troilus Gold Corp.

OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG


Precipitate Gold Corp.

OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG


Brixton Metals Corp.

OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB


TinOne Resource Inc.

OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC


E3 Lithium Ltd.

OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL


Arizona Metals Corp.

OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC


Faraday Copper Corp.

OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY


Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN


Lithium Ionic Corp.

OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH


Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.

OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG


December 8th


Presentation

Ticker(s)


Lundin Gold Inc.

OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG


Newcore Gold Ltd.

OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU


Ecora Resources PLC

OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR


Vizsla Copper Corp.

OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU


Cypress Development Corp.

OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP


West Vault Mining Inc.

OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM


Collective Mining Ltd.

OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL


Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


