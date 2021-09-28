Battery Recycling Market Progresses at 9% CAGR While Witnessing Emergence of Accurec Recycling GmbH and Battery Solutions LLC as Prominent Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery recycling market is set to grow by USD 6.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Recycling Market by Battery Chemistry, Battery Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Battery Recycling Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 10.80% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 9% No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 115 Incremental Growth USD 6.28 Billion Segments covered: Battery Chemistry; Battery Source; Geography By Battery Chemistry By Battery Source By Region



The battery recycling market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap, legislation support for battery recycling, and increasing urbanization in emerging markets. However, the lead contamination of the environment will hamper market growth.

Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accurec Recycling GmbH, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, The Doe Run Resources Corp., and Umicore are some of the major market participants.



To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the battery recycling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



The report also covers the following areas:

Battery Recycling Market size

Battery Recycling Market trends

Battery Recycling Market industry analysis

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist battery recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the battery recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery recycling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery recycling market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Battery Chemistry

Market segments

Comparison by Battery Chemistry

Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lithium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Battery Chemistry

Market Segmentation by Battery Source

Market segments

Comparison by Battery Source

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronic appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Battery Source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Battery Solutions LLC

Call2Recycle Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Gravita India Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

The Doe Run Resources Corp.

Umicore

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

