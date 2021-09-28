Battery Recycling Market Progresses at 9% CAGR While Witnessing Emergence of Accurec Recycling GmbH and Battery Solutions LLC as Prominent Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery recycling market is set to grow by USD 6.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Battery Recycling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
10.80%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
CAGR:
Accelerating at 9%
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
115
Incremental Growth
USD 6.28 Billion
Segments covered:
Battery Chemistry; Battery Source; Geography
By Battery Chemistry
By Battery Source
By Region
The battery recycling market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap, legislation support for battery recycling, and increasing urbanization in emerging markets. However, the lead contamination of the environment will hamper market growth.
Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accurec Recycling GmbH, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, The Doe Run Resources Corp., and Umicore are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the battery recycling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Battery Recycling Market size
Battery Recycling Market trends
Battery Recycling Market industry analysis
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist battery recycling market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the battery recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the battery recycling market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery recycling market vendors
