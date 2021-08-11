Battery Separator Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $3.74 Billion by 2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the battery separator market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 17% while recording an incremental growth of $ 3.74 bn during 2021-2025.
Understand the driving forces behind Battery Separator Market and target Potential Customers here - Fetch Sample Report Now!
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The battery separator market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be leading the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The battery separator market will grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Freudenberg SE, Hokuetsu Corp., Microporous GmbH, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Ube Industries Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the battery separator market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is notably driving the battery separator market growth, although factors such as the disadvantages of lead-based batteries may impede the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Nuclear Spent Fuel Market -The projected valuation of the nuclear-spent fuel market by 2025 is USD 1.42 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.47%, during 2021-2025. Get a free sample report Now!
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market - The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market value is projected to grow by USD 43.01 billion at a decelerating CAGR of 19.63% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample report Now!
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International, Freudenberg SE, Hokuetsu Corp., Microporous GmbH, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Shift in the automotive industry to EVs, Steady growth in demand for consumer electronics, and Increasing adoption of microgrids will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this battery separator market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The battery Separator Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The battery separator market report covers the following areas:
Battery Separator Market Size
Battery Separator Market Trends
Battery Separator Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the declining cost of battery storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the battery separator market growth during the next few years.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist battery separator market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the battery separator market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the battery separator market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery separator market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Dreamweaver International
Freudenberg SE
Hokuetsu Corp.
Microporous GmbH
SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
Solvay SA
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Ube Industries Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-separator-market-sales-growth-is-expected-to-be-worth-3-74-billion-by-2025--technavio-301352296.html
SOURCE Technavio