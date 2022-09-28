U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    -0.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.80
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    +0.0134 (+1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0873
    +0.0142 (+1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1250
    -0.6660 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,627.51
    +633.24 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Battery-swapping SPAC Gogoro secures $345M loan

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Taiwanese battery-swapping company Gogoro has signed a $345 million five-year credit facility agreement in order to increase liquidity among uncertain economic conditions.

The loan comes from a group of 10 syndicated banks led by Mega International Commercial Bank Co., according to a regulatory filing.

Gogoro will use the funds to pay off an existing facility, secure energy cells for its batteries, support operations in Taiwan and provide working capital as needed, according to a company spokesperson.

The company will have an option to extend the loan for an additional two years and even get a discount if it continues to meet its carbon reduction goals.

The fresh funds come a month after Gogoro released its second-quarter earnings results, which showed a company that is still growing, but is cautious, given market and macroeconomic conditions. Year-over-year Gogoro managed to increase its revenue by 5.3% to $90.7 million; however, the impact of COVID in Taiwan and China caused Gogoro CEO Horace Luke to revise guidance for the full year from $460 million to $500 million down to $380 million to $410 million.

After reaching mid-September highs of $5.55 per share, Gogoro's stock took a hit last week, which bearish analysts attribute to declining electric scooter sales in Taiwan and disappointing progress in foreign markets. Gogoro is currently trading at $4.10 on Wednesday after market close.

Earlier this month, Gogoro launched its battery-swapping stations and electric scooters in Israel and selected Singapore's first EV battery swap pilot.

Gogoro to launch Smartscooters and battery-swapping stations in Israel

In November last year, the company launched battery-swapping stations in China, operating under the Huan Huan brand, which is a partnership between Gogoro and electric two-wheeler makers Yadea and DCJ. Gogoro also partnered with Hero MotoCorp to launch a battery-swapping network in India, as well as Hero-branded electric two-wheelers based on Gogoro's technology. Gogoro previously said it plans to launch its first swapping stations in New Delhi by the end of this year, but the company did not respond to TechCrunch's request for updated guidance.

Gogoro went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in April. The hype for SPACs is dwindling, with less interest coming from the public markets. Now, a range of EV SPACs are struggling with production issues, inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks that are lowering valuations and throwing up hurdles to liquidity. Recently, Nikola and Lucid Motors, two other EV SPACs, said they'd need to raise more cash to bring their vehicles to market.

Gogoro says the fact it was able to raise its borrowing capacity and secure favorable terms and borrowing rates "in today's credit-cautious environment" is validation that the company's partners understand and support Gogoro's vision and ability to grow.

Recommended Stories

  • High-profile North Hills hotels sold as vibrant district sees major change

    A Middle Eastern investment fund has offloaded two high-profile hotels in the buzzing North Hills district, including one for $20 million less than it paid for the property.

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Starbucks, Tesla, Vail Resorts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks are making moves in after-hours trading, including Starbucks and Tesla.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Three troubling hints indicate this partnership could be in trouble: Baker Hughes already renegotiated lower revenue commitments to extend the agreement last year, it divested its own equity stake in C3.ai, and it invested in C3.ai's competitor Augury instead. If Baker Hughes walks away from the JV, C3.ai's revenue will plummet. To diversify away from Baker Hughes and other large customers, C3.ai is aggressively pursuing smaller contracts from smaller customers.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?