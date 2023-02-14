U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.26
    +13.97 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,267.75
    +21.82 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,964.38
    +72.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.45
    +9.31 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    -0.81 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.10
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7190
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5730
    +0.1650 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,249.76
    +596.63 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.30
    +13.89 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,992.20
    +44.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Battery Tech Gets Another Boost With $65 Million Startup Bet

Lucy Papachristou
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- NanoGraf, a lithium-battery startup, has raised $65 million to help it build up its Chicago production facilities, joining a wave of investment that has poured into US battery manufacturers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Volta Energy Technologies and CC Industries led the round, which brings the total amount raised by NanoGraf to about $100 million, the company plans to announce Tuesday. NanoGraf declined to give its valuation.

The startup’s fundraising is part of a broader effort to advance the battery capabilities critical to green technologies like electric cars. Electric vehicle companies in particular have plowed resources into building batteries in recent months.

Ford Motor Co. said this week it would invest $3.5 billion in a new EV battery plant in southwest Michigan, while Tesla Inc. said last month it will put $3.6 billion into its battery Gigafactory in the Nevada desert. Redwood Materials Inc., started by a Tesla co-founder, said earlier this month it received a $2 billion loan from the Biden administration to build enough battery components to produce a million electric cars a year.

President Joe Biden has made the battery supply chain a focus of infrastructure spending, giving tax credits to encourage carmakers to bring more of their production to the US. It’s a substantial challenge, given that most battery materials are processed in China.

Chicago-based NanoGraf won a $10 million US Department of Defense contract last November to build a large-volume factory for silicon anodes, a key component of lithium-ion batteries. The startup’s latest cash influx will support a 17,000-square-foot facility in Chicago — lessening dependence on Japan, Chief Executive Officer Francis Wang said in an interview.

Wang said the company plans to initially build batteries for use in army communications and portable equipment for soldiers, like radios and headsets. It then plans to scale up production to produce EV batteries as early as 2025. The facility will employ between 30 and 50 people.

“We’re building an ecosystem within the US to be able to commercialize and leverage the performance advantages of our tech,” Wang said. “I view this as the long game for our nation to get back into the competitive space and leapfrog over China.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrencies Push Lower as Regulatory Pushback Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most cryptocurrencies were lower, with the native token of the Binance exchange dropping the most since a November market meltdown, as the regulatory crackdown on the digital-asset sector heats up. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Says US Balloons Tre

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • 5 essential EV charging apps

    EV charging apps are useful for getting the most out of any electric car. Here are the popular ones, which apps you need, and the best ones to keep on hand.

  • Investors Pour Into Chinese Stock Funds in Reopening Bet

    Funds that buy China’s equities have seen five consecutive weeks of inflows, stemming an earlier exodus.

  • IMF Chief Sees ‘Very Good Progress’ From Tunisia on Loan Program

    (Bloomberg) -- Tunisian authorities have made “very good progress” on the steps needed to approach the International Monetary Fund’s board for approval of a loan program, according to the lender’s chief.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Ov

  • Morgan Stanley: Falling Stablecoin Issuance Is Negative Sign for Crypto Trading

    U.S. regulatory efforts are likely to focus on stablecoin regulation, the report said.

  • Tesla workers launch campaign to form union in New York

    In a letter to the electric carmaker's management, the employees announced their plan to unionize with Workers United Upstate New York. The union, if formed, would be a first for Tesla, which up until now has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities unlike other major automakers. Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to unions and faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when they directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Why it may be time to sell the pop in tech stocks: BlackRock

    The move in tech stocks looks long in the tooth, BlackRock warns.

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year t

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fig

  • Sacramento-based SPI Solar sets offering price range for stock in spinoff company SolarJuice

    Sacramento-based solar energy company and photovoltaic module manufacturer SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is spinning off its SolarJuice subsidiary in a stock offering that could raise about $19 million.

  • U.S. Treasury to open advanced energy tax credit applications on May 31

    The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it will open applications on May 31 for $4 billion worth of new tax credits for advanced energy manufacturing and decarbonization projects, with $1.6 billion of those required to be in communities hit by closures of coal mines or coal-fired power plants. Treasury made the announcement as it issued initial guidance for the Inflation Reduction Act program aimed at expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity and jobs in clean energy technologies and separate tax incentives for small-scale solar and wind power projects in low-income and disadvantaged communities. Congress approved a total of $10 billion worth of advanced energy project tax credits, with $4 billion reserved for hard-hit coal communities, among the $369 billion worth of clean energy incentives in the IRA legislation.

  • Nikola's (NKLA) Tre FCEV is Now Eligible for CARB HVIP Program

    Nikola's (NKLA) Tre FCEV customers benefit from the point-of-sale incentive program along with the vehicle tax credit offered under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Boeing to sell Air India more than 200 planes, Biden announces

    Air India will buy more than 200 Boeing aircraft, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, in what the White House is calling an historic deal

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to be affected by higher interest and challenging macroeconomic condition.

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Barrick's (GOLD) fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of improved gold prices and strong gold production.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.