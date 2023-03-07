U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,462.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,353.25
    +29.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.80
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.93
    -0.53 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.13 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0680
    +0.1430 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,366.54
    -16.76 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.72
    +265.04 (+109.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,948.33
    +18.54 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Battery Technology Market To Reach USD 176.92 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total size of the battery technology market will touch USD 176.92 billion by 2030, progressing at a 7.2% CAGR in the years to come, as stated by P&S Intelligence.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

The expansion of the industry is driven by the growing battery requirement for automotive uses and the increasing need for consumer electronics, for example, tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices, such as fitness bands.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/battery-technology-market/report-sample

Furthermore, the market will grow because of the increasing cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency and the innovations in these Energy storage systems.

Moreover, manufacturers are engaging R&D in order to create safer and durable batteries, because data centers have a high necessity for sophisticated batteries.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Remain in Widest Usage

  • Lithium-ion batteries dominate the industry owing to the increasing requirement for them in BEVs and PHEVs all over the world.

  • Throughout this decade, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles would raise the usage of lithium-ion batteries as they are a more-ecological substitute to conventional fuels.

  • EV sales are powered by the increasing government activities, such as subsidies and incentives, for promoting their acceptance.

Automotive Is Largest End-Use Industry for Battery Technologies

  • The automotive category had the largest share of the revenue in the recent past.

  • This is because of the high acceptance of battery technologies, increasing expenditure on research and development, and expansion of sustainable travel alternatives in the automotive industry.

  • Furthermore, governments' increasing focus on promoting the use of commercial electric cars will contribute to the industry growth.

APAC Is Main User of Battery Technology

APAC had the largest share globally, of over 41%, in the past, because of the existence of key electric car manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, and China.

  • China is the world's top manufacturer of electric automobiles, because of the growing government initiatives for promoting their usage.

  • Furthermore, India, China, South Korea and Japan are among the largest consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide.

  • Moreover, the People's Republic is also the key producer of batteries, and with the recent discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir, India's battery manufacturing output could grow massively in the coming years.

Browse detailed report on  Battery Technology Market Insights, Segment Analysis, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Rapid Progressions in Smart Electronic Devices and Batteries

Because of the continuously expanding necessity for watches, remote controls, toys, and electronic IDs globally, the requirement for battery technologies will experience rampant growth. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for solid-state batteries in the aviation and automotive industries would power the market growth.

Wide Potential for Battery Technology Providers in Europe

Europe would witness a rapid rise in the demand for batteries due to the swift digitization and automation of industries, such as automotive, food & beverage, chemicals, and construction materials. Moreover, the ambitious EV adoption targets of regional countries would drive the market here.

Battery Technology Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Battery Technology Market Analysis by Product Type

  • Lead acid battery

  • Lithium-ion battery

  • Nickel cadmium battery

  • Nickel metal battery

Battery Technology Market Analysis by Control Technology

  • Battery Chargers

  • Battery Conditioners

  • Smart Battery System

Battery Technology Market Analysis by Power Capacity

  • 0 to 3,000 mAH

  • 3,000 to 10,000 mAH

  • 10,000 to 60,000 mAH

  • More Than 60,000 mAH

Battery Technology Market Analysis by Power System

  • Fuel cell batteries

  • Proton exchange membrane fuel cells

  • Alkaline fuel cells

  • Phosphoric acid fuel cells

  • Solid oxide fuel cells

  • Molten carbonate fuel cells

  • Air cells

  • Flywheel energy storage

  • Nuclear batteries

Battery Technology Market Analysis by Application

  • Automotive

  • Medical

  • Residential & Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Power & Utility

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2030

Lithium-ion Battery Metals Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Battery Production Machine Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Battery Management System Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 
Prajneesh Kumar 
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-technology-market-to-reach-usd-176-92-billion-by-2030-ps-intelligence-301764189.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • All Chip Stocks Aren't the Same: Here's Why We Chose This One

    We started a position in this semiconductor name, but not in other competitors, and this is why; also, we shed some 'light' on a Bullpen stock.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Apple stock jumps as Goldman Sachs puts Buy rating on stock

    Apple shares jumped Monday as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating.

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About DISH Network (DISH) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to DISH Network (DISH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of Powell testimony

    Trading is muted ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate on Tuesday, due to commence at 10 a.m. Eastern.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Again Trades Coinbase, DraftKings

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 30% during the past year, but has rebounded 30% in 2023.