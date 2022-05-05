Battery Technology Market Size to Surpass US$ 284.33 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global battery technology market was estimated at USD 102.58 billion in 2021 and it is predicted to worth around USD 284.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for the battery technology market is expected to increase at the significant rate owing to the growing applications of batteries in various digital and automated equipment and devices. The rising applications of battery technology across various end-use verticals such as medical equipment, automotive,aviation, and consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the global battery technology market. The rapidly surging popularity of electric vehicles among the global population due to the increasing government initiatives to shift towards the sustainable commute solutions is positively impacting the market demand.



Furthermore the increasing adoption of battery technology in the global renewable energy sources industry is expected to foster the growth of the battery technology market during the forecast period. The strict government regulations pertaining to the adoption of green and clean energy is encouraging the corporates and various government organizations to completely shift towards the renewable energy sources, which will have a significant and positive impact on the battery technology market growth.

Report Highlights

Based on the product type , the lithium ion battery segment dominated the global battery technology market in 2020. The increased demand for the lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of BEVs and PHEVs has led to the dominance of lithium-ion batteries segment. The lithium-ion batteries have gained significant traction owing to its eco-friendly nature and the declining costs due to the rise in technological advancements in the battery technology.

On the basis of application, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. With the growing penetration of digital and automated technologies across the globe the demand for battery technology is continuously rising owing to the growing usage of batteries in the advanced electronic equipment and devices.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 102.58 Billion CAGR 12% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast By 2028 USD 225.26 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Hitachi Maxell Corp., Exide Corp., American Battery Charging Inc., Honda Inc., China Bak Battery, Inc., Sony Corp., Fujitsu Ltd, General Electric Co., Google Inc., Honeywell Batteries

Regional Snapshot

The Asia Pacific battery technology market witnessed largest revenue share in 2020. The presence of top battery manufacturers such as Samsung and Panasonic have significant contributions in the growth of the market. China is the leading consumer and the leading producer of electric vehicles across the globe. The higher demand for electric vehicles in the region is expected to boost the demand for battery technology during the forecast period. Moreover the presence of top leading consumer electronics manufacturers in the region is expected to further fuel the demand for the battery technology. The demand for the automated and digital technologies is high in the region which is significantly propelling the growth of the battery technology market. Further, the rising government initiative to deploy the renewable energy sources across the region is positively driving the battery technology market.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing battery technology market during the forecast period. The strict government norms and regulations pertaining to the adoption of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles to restrict carbon emission and promote sustainability is expected to drive the growth of the battery technology market. The demand for the battery technology is growing significantly in Europe owing to the growing adoption of automated and digital technologies across various Industries such as aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, and medical equipment. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of sustainable products is significantly fueling the adoption of batteries in different advance electronics products.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising adoption of BEVs and PHEVs

The governments in various nations such as Japan, Canada, India, and Thailand are offering subsidies to the consumers on purchasing battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in order to boost the adoption of the eco-friendly electric vehicles. The surging demand for the BEVs and PHEVs among the consumers is expected to boost the demand for the battery technology especially the lithium-ion and lead acid batteries during the forecast period.

Restraint

Safety issues with the batteries

The lithium-ion batteries are highly used in the EVs across the globe. However, it is highly reactive to the water and hence becomes vulnerable. The highly reactive nature of the lithium-ion batteries may increase the risks of accidents and may give rise to the safety issues. Furthermore, the high costs of the lithium-ion batteries is another major concern among the consumers. These factors may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Rising demand for consumer electronics

The rising adoption of smart and digital technologies has given rise to various advanced and innovative devices that uses battery technology to operate. The rising demand for the advanced consumer electronics devices among the global population may provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Challenge

Financial limitations of the underdeveloped economies

The adoption of renewable energy sources and the electric vehicles is a costly affair. The lack of proper infrastructure and the low financial capabilities of the government and consumers in the underdeveloped economies may restrict the adoption of the renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles, which are the major consumers of battery technology. This is a major challenge that may limit the market growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Clariosannounced the launch of VARTA powersports batteries for the motorcycles.

In January 2019, Panasonic Corporation entered into a joint venture with the Toyota Motor Corporationto strengthen its battery business.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Lead Acid Batteries The market for Lead Acid Battery, By Type Stationary Motive The market for Lead Acid Battery, By Construction Method Flooded VRLA Battery The market for Lead Acid Battery, By Technology Basic Lead Acid Battery Advanced Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-ion Batteries The market for Lithium-Ion Battery, By Type Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) The market for Lithium-Ion Battery, By Power Capacity 0 to 3,000 mAH 3,000 to 10,000 mAH 10,000 to 60,000 mAH More Than 60,000 mAH

Lithium-Metal Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Nickel Cadmium Battery

Others





By Application

Automotive

Medical

Residential & Commercial

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Utility

By Control Technologies

Battery Chargers

Battery Conditioners

Smart Battery System





By Power Systems

Fuel cell batteries

Proton exchange membrane fuel cells

Alkaline fuel cells

Phosphoric acid fuel cells

Solid oxide fuel cells

Molten carbonate fuel cells

Air cells

Flywheel energy storage

Nuclear batteries





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





