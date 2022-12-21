U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Battery Testing Equipment Market Size Worth $682.98 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global battery testing equipment market size was valued at USD 494.33 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 682.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Battery Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Portable and Stationary), Application (Module Testing, Cell Testing, and Pack Testing), and End User (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utility,) and Others”; The global battery testing equipment market growth is influenced by rising demand for transportation, increasing adoption of battery testing equipment in healthcare and surge in animatronics and robotics.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Battery Testing Equipment Market Size - Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004792


Global Battery Testing Equipment Market Study, Size, Share, Segmentations and Regional Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 494.33 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

USD 682.98 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

177

No. of Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

85

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product Type, Application, and End User and Others

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Battery Testing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Key players operating in the battery testing equipment market include Arbin Instruments; Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd.; Chauvin Arnoux; Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.; DV Power; Extech Instruments; Megger; Midtronics, Inc.; Storage Battery Systems, LLC; and Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited.

Various other companies in the market are coming up with new technologies and offerings, contributing to the expansion of the overall market, in terms of revenue and subscription.

2021: Digatron joined hands with Safion GmbH for sales and product integration. Safion is using Digatron's battery cyclers in a few of its testing products.

2021: Keysight Technologies, Inc. and Proventia Oy collaborated to improve electric vehicle (EV) battery test solutions.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004792


Future Trends in Global Battery Testing Equipment Market:

Animatronics is the process of manufacturing and operating lifelike robots used for entertainment or films, whereas robotics is the process of designing, constructing, and operating robots. Batteries used in these systems benefit by enabling smooth movements, enhanced safety, greater precision, and longer system life. The growing adoption of robots and animatronics in various industries, such as automobile, entertainment, manufacturing, agriculture, and aerospace and defense, drives the growth of the battery testing equipment market. Battery manufacturers, such as Saft, are developing advanced battery systems to offer enhanced longevity and reliability for industrial and commercial robots. Therefore, the increasing development of advanced robots and battery systems is expected to drive the growth of the battery testing equipment market size during the forecast period.

The battery testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into portable and stationary. Based on application, the battery testing equipment market is segmented into module testing, cell testing, and pack testing. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, telecom, healthcare, energy & utility, and others.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004792


Increasing Defense Expenditure in Developed Countries Drives Battery Testing Equipment Market Growth:

The rising defense expenditure in developed countries has led to an increase in the adoption of battery testing equipment in the military sector. Countries with high GDP—the US, Denmark, Germany, and Norway—are emphasizing large-scale industrialization and infrastructure developments. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US defense expenditure increased by 5.3% in 2020 to reach US$ 732 billion, while defense expenditure in China rose by 5.1% in the same year to reach US$ 261 billion. The increasing defense expenditure supports the growth of the battery testing equipment market in such countries.

Moreover, the increasing development of advanced battery systems for commercial and military aircraft and the rising adoption of electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft are expected to bolster the growth of the battery testing equipment market. Various aircraft battery manufacturers are developing advanced battery systems that can reduce emissions.


Battery Testing Equipment Market Size: Application Overview

On the basis of application, the global battery testing equipment market is categorized into module testing, cell testing, and pack testing. The cell testing application led the market with >47% share in 2020. It is expected to garner a 46% market share by 2028.


Buy Premium Copy of Battery Testing Equipment Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004792


The battery testing equipment market is highly fragmented with considerable regional and local players providing solutions for retailers worldwide. Factors such as reducing lithium-ion battery prices, growing reach of electric vehicles, and the booming renewable energy sector contribute to the development of batteries. Moreover, rising demand from the telecom sector and data centers as they integrate digital infrastructures contributes significantly to the battery testing equipment market growth.



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners: 

Next-generation Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Types (Advance Li-ion Batteries, Ni-Cd Batteries, Ni-Metal hydride, Molten Salt Batteries, Magnesium Ion, Solid Electrodes, Metal Air Battery and Ultracapacitors Battery); Applications (Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Utility and Others); and Geography

Grid-Scale Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Flow Battery, Others); Application (Renewable Integration, Ancillary Services, Peak Shifting, Backup Power, Others) and Geography

Primary Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Alkaline, Lithium-Metal, Silver-Oxide, Zinc-Air, Zinc-Carbon); Application (Toys, Flashlights, Watches, Clocks, Hearing Aids, Radio) and Geography

Automotive Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Others); Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars) and Geography

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle); Battery Type (Lithium Ion Battery, Nickle Cadmium Battery, Others); Installation (Two Wheeler Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

Battery Materials Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Battery Type (Li-ion , Lead-acid , Other Batteries); Materials (Cathode Material, Anode Material, Electrolyte Material, Separator Material, Other Materials); Application (Portable Devices, Electric Vehicles, Industrial, Automotive, Industrial, Others) and Geography

Battery Management Module Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Topology (Distributed, Centralized, and Hybrid); by Component (Hardware and Software); by End-User (Automotive, Medical, Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, and Others); and Geography

LTE Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Application (OTA Test, Carrier Test, Battery Test, Conformance Test, Field Test); End User (Network Equipment manufactures, Mobile Device Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers) and Geography

Network Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE)), End-User (Network Equipment Manufacturer, Mobile Device Manufacturer, Telecom Service Provider)

5G Test Equipment Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Oscilloscopes , Signal and Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers , Generators, Others); Application (Functional Testing, Field Testing, Security Testing, Application Testing) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/battery-testing-equipment-market


