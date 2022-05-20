U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.00
    +32.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,402.00
    +200.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,019.75
    +141.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.20
    +18.30 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.67
    -2.29 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9830
    +0.1890 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,156.74
    +969.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.53
    +19.30 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.64
    +101.90 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

THE BATTLE HAS BEGUN IN MYTHIC LEGENDS

·2 min read

Outfit7 Launches A Brand-New Strategy RPG Worldwide

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythic Legends, Outfit7's brand new strategy RPG, published by Hyper Dot Studios, is now available worldwide. The action-packed new title offers adrenaline-fueled multiplayer battles, decks of incredibly powerful heroes, and constant progression and rewards.

 

Mythic Legends Keyart
Mythic Legends Keyart

 

The game challenges players to build an elite army of warriors and compete for ultimate victory in the arena. But they must choose their warriors wisely, crafting battle formations and combining the magical and martial abilities of their fighters to win on the Battle Board. With each triumph, they can raid through the leagues to defeat new opponents, and unlock Champions and Legends of different Origins and Classes.

Mythic Legends brings together the best elements of RPGs, strategy games, mobile RTS, and auto chess – and creates something entirely new. Session times are shorter and more flexible, with innovative mechanics that give players the chance to battle real opponents and jump in and out of the action whenever they want, without losing their progress. And the game's accessible and compelling progression system makes it simple for players to pick up and play right away, and develops strategically as the game goes on.

"Mythic Legends is unlike anything we've ever created – or that's existed on the mobile platform," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "Strategy games can sometimes feel daunting to get into, especially if you're unfamiliar with the genre. But Mythic Legends encourages you to learn, offering a powerfully fun gameplay experience that's packed with rewards and challenges. You can have a minute of action, or settle in and play for hours, optimizing the synergies of your fighters, dominating the Battle Board, and rising through the ranks."

Players can now try to assemble the mightiest army the empire has ever seen, and unleash the power of beastmasters, knights, and sorcerers on their opponents. Mythic Legends is available to play now on all major platforms worldwide.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 18 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

ABOUT HYPERDOT STUDIOS: Hyper Dot is a mobile game publishing house, part of Outfit7 Group. Aiming to publish new mechanics and cross-segment IPs, Hyper Dot is on a mission to carry out Outfit7's vision and continue its pioneering work, taking gaming in bold new directions and challenging conventional thinking along the way.  For more information, please visit: https://hyperdotstudios.com/.

Media Contacts:  
Niall De'Ath - Phone: +44 (0) 7885667009; Email: niall@alfredlondon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822175/Outfit7.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Sony Embraces Metaverse to Connect With Gamers. Why Meta May Be in for a Battle.

    Sony –one of the world’s largest gaming companies—is embracing the metaverse as a way to create new experiences for game players. Sony (ticker: SONY ) CEO Kenichiro Yoshida added the metaverse is rising in importance, saying the company’s game division already has proficiency to generate realistic graphics, animations and sound. Other large technology companies have been investing aggressively in the metaverse—the futuristic vision where consumers can some day play, socialize and work in immersive virtual worlds.

  • Azra Games raises $15 million from crypto, gaming investors

    Sacramento blockchain gaming startup Azra Games has raised $15 million, led by two funds of Menlo Park-based Andreessen Horowitz, one of the largest venture capital firms in the world.

  • Andreessen Horowitz debuts $600 million fund for games investments

    The new vehicle, called Games Fund One, joins other industry-specific arms at a16z, including its crypto and bio divisions. "With [Games Fund One], we will continue to add more functions and develop deeper networks that are tailored to the games ecosystem so we can help our portfolio companies with everything from building digital communities, to managing their virtual economies, to IP licensing best practices, to helping build their development teams," a blog post announcing the fund's formation reads.

  • Saudi Arabia’s PIF Adds to Games Push With 5% Nintendo Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co., its third investment in a Japanese games company as the industry consolidates. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe PIF, as the $500

  • How the new PlayStation Plus stacks up against Xbox Game Pass

    Now that Sony has shared its initial game list, let's compare the subscription services.

  • Exclusive-TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam -sources

    HONG KONG/HANOI (Reuters) -TikTok has been conducting tests so users can play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, part of plans for a major push into gaming, four people familiar with the matter said. Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue as well as the amount of time users spend on the app - one of the world's most popular with more than 1 billion monthly active users. Boasting a tech-savvy population with 70% of its citizens under the age of 35, Vietnam is an attractive market for social media platforms such as TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Google.

  • A16z Launches First Gaming Fund With $600M Commitment

    The venture capital giant will invest in game studios, consumer apps and infrastructure.

  • Blockchain Gaming Startup N3twork Studios Raises $46M In Funding

    N3twork Studios Inc., a blockchain gaming business, has raised $46 million in funding. The funding infusion comes as the startup prepares to launch two new games and as controversy lingers over the use of cryptocurrencies in gaming, reported Bloomberg. Venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners led the Series A funding round, with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Galaxy Interactive, and other investors. Legendary: Heroes Unchained, a new game involving creating armies and conquering countri

  • 2022 Abilene, Big Country high school softball playoff pairings, results

    Third-round scores, matchups for Abilene Wylie and other Big Country softball teams

  • Newly Formed REIT Sets Its Sights On Single-Family Homes

    The multibillion-dollar alternative investment platform NexPoint is increasing its exposure in the single-family rental market through a newly formed real estate investment trust (REIT) in partnership with HomeSource Operations. In a statement Thursday, NexPoint said the new REIT has an existing portfolio of more than 1,000 homes, which it expects to grow to several thousand homes by the end of the year. Bloomberg reported that NexPoint is seeding the REIT with $250 million in equity and debt, a

  • Babel Finance used collateralized eNote on FQX’s Solana dApp via Fireblocks

    Babel Finance, a leading global crypto financial services provider, announced today that it has successfully issued the first collateralised USDC note via eNotesTM, a smart contract-based global de...

  • TSMC Looks to Build Multibillion-Dollar Chip Plant in Singapore

    The world’s largest contract chip maker is considering building a semiconductor factory in Singapore to help address a global supply shortage.

  • No one wants to work in restaurants anymore

    The pandemic made low-wage workers realize they need more stable jobs and that their skills are transferrable.

  • Why all of this bearishness could actually be great news

    The best news for investors that I’ve heard in a long time is that the M.B.A. geniuses who manage the world’s pension funds now hate the stock market with a vengeance. According to the latest comprehensive survey by BofA Securities, global investment managers are now at historic, generational levels of bearishness and gloom. Bank of America surveyed around 300 money managers around the world handling about $900 billion in assets.

  • Kohl’s Chief Merchant Doug Howe Leaving

    Howe is moving on to “pursue another opportunity” and Kohl’s is on the hunt for a replacement.

  • Calida Group Acquires Lingerie Brand Cosabella for $80 Million

    The deal enables the Swiss holding company to strengthen its position in the U.S. innerwear market, while Cosabella expands in Europe.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Australian Job Market Supports Rate Hike Expectations

    The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are edging higher on Thursday on improving risk sentiment amid signs of an easing in Shanghai’s COVID lockdown, although investors remain nervous about the state of the global economy. The Aussie is receiving additional support from a down tick in Australian unemployment to its

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Target Crashes On Earnings Miss; Now What For Market Rally?

    Futures fell as Target dived early on a big profit miss. The stock market rally had a strong Tuesday. Broadcom looked actionable.

  • Quite Bullish on China 'A' Shares: Eastspring Investments

    Eastspring Investments Asian Equity Portfolio Specialist Ken Wong says he is quite bullish on China 'A' shares now, given the re-opening prospects of the country. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."