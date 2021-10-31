Battle for Preeminence in Investment — DeFi Is Upsetting the Status Quo

Motley Fool

There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.