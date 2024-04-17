The battle to stop the City becoming ‘the world’s safety graveyard’

city risk management

After nearly two decades of trying to stamp out risks in the financial system, the tide is turning in the City of London.

Bankers and ministers alike are crying foul over ballooning compliance costs and red tape that, rather than make the world a safer place, is increasingly strangling growth by turning the City into the “safest graveyard”.

Britain’s largest lender Lloyds Bank last week unveiled plans to cut dozens of risk management jobs after an internal review found its risk structures were acting as a “blocker” to change.

Barclays also cut thousands of jobs from its Execution Services division last year, a support unit which includes compliance and risk roles. To top it off, deal making is back: Nationwide’s proposed £2.9bn takeover of Virgin Money marks the largest bank merger since the 2008 financial crisis.

Two other deals, Barclays’ £600m deal to buy Tesco Bank and Coventry Building Society’s merger with Co-operative Bank, also show animal spirits are returning to the sector. “We have seen some banks come out and talk about wanting to take on risk,” RBC Capital analyst Benjamin Toms says.

“Growth expectations for loan books are flattish and that means if you want to generate growth, the only way you can do it really is from increasing your risk levels.

“There’s more certainty from a macroeconomic perspective and that will encourage banks to start opening the taps.”

Burnt by the financial crisis, lenders spent the best part of two decades shrinking. One of the few growth areas became the compliance department, where armies of overseers sprung up to make sure bankers, traders and investors weren’t breaking the seemingly ever-expanding mass of rules and regulations governing the City. Of course, it was all well-meaning.

The extra oversight was meant to stop a repeat of a 2008-style meltdown. Broadly, it has. However, the rules failed to stop blow-ups such as the liability-driven investment crisis in the pension industry after the mini-Budget. You can’t legislate for every eventuality.

The increase in red tape has coincided with an extended period of languishing growth for both bank share prices and the economy as a whole. Many in both Westminster and the City believe that is no coincidence: efforts to stop another financial crisis may have gone too far.

When the competition watchdog stepped in to ban Microsoft’s Activision takeover last year, it appeared to encapsulate all that was wrong with Britain’s risk-averse culture. “There is no point having the safest graveyard,” City minister Bim Afolami said at the time.

Mr Afolami has led calls for a more swashbuckling approach to risk-taking.

“We have over the last generation sought to eliminate risks in almost every conceivable way that we can,” he told a Centre for Policy Studies event last year.

“Risk is a bit like energy, it can’t be destroyed. It gets put in different areas. That is what has happened over time. When we have sought to eliminate all this, what happens is you limit opportunities for innovation and growth.”

For banks, the growth agenda is even more urgent. Their shares have languished well below the value of their loan books for many years, prompting disquiet from ministers and regulators.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called the low valuations a “puzzle” in February, given banks are now safer investments than before the financial crisis. “The cost of risk - the return equity investors demand - does not seem to have fallen in line with what appears to be greater stability and lower risk per unit of equity,” he said.

Perhaps this is precisely why the share prices are so low: a risk averse bank is a dull investment. At Lloyds, two-thirds of senior executives said its cautious approach to risk was holding back growth. 3,600 of the bank’s 60,000 staff work in some sort of risk management role, equivalent to about one in every 16 jobs.

Ambrose Faulks, who co-runs the Artemis UK Select fund which owns Barclays and NatWest shares, agrees that British banks are overly cautious.

“Impairments are so low that it suggests that some sensible loan growth has been foregone, and this would be a good boost to both the UK economy and to investors,” he says.

“We therefore think there is capacity for banks to take on a bit more risk.”

Fund manager James Lowen, who also owns Barclays and NatWest through the JO Hambro UK Equity Income fund, says: “I’ve been in bank meetings with management and the tone of discussions is very, very cautious. You’ve still got that muscle memory from the financial crisis. The fastest way to blow a bank up is to lend too aggressively.”

There are signs that the changing approach is already beginning to pay off. Despite coming from a low base, bank shares recently had one their best quarters for 20 years.

Barclays’ shares rose 13 sessions in a row last month, the first time this had occurred since 1968. NatWest, still part-owned by the taxpayer, has rallied 2pc since the start of the year.

The most obvious way this changing approach to risk could manifest is through consumer and business lending. Easing rules around lending would hopefully not only boost banks’ share prices but also the economy as a whole.

However, banks are very far from throwing caution to the wind.

Lowen says: “They’re still very risk averse. Any increase is at the margins. They’re not moving into a ‘risk-on’ position, they’re being slightly less risk averse.” Faulks says: “We don’t think there is a sea change going on in terms of risk appetite for the UK banks approach to risk.

“However, broadly we can see that asset quality is as strong as it has been for decades, and impairments have been very low.”

Toms adds: “Relative to this time last year banks are willing to take on more risk as we get more certainty around the outlook but that is not just for risk sake. It has to come when the returns are right.”

There is little sign banks are going back to the pre-crisis “casino banking” approach to risk management that crashed the economy.

But there is a subtle shift taking place. Look closely at the safest graveyard and you can detect unmistakable signs of life.

