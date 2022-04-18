'Battlefield 2042' will finally get in-game voice chat on Tuesday

DICE and Electronic Arts will roll out a major Battlefield 2042 patch on Tuesday, which will bring an important, long-awaited feature to the beleaguered first-person shooter : in-game voice chat.

The VoIP feature won't work across an entire team, however. The only channel options are for parties and squads (which can have a maximum of four members). Given that teams can have up to 64 players , voice chat could get messy fast with that many people talking over each other. A proximity-based option might have been helpful for callouts, though.

While Battlefield 2042 players can use party chat features built-into their console or third-party services such as Discord , they haven't been able to speak with teammates they don't know until now. For a game like this, that's a heck of an omission. It's good to see DICE and EA finally correcting course.

Update 4.0 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow (19/4) at 08:00 UTC ✅



It's a zero-downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloaded 🎮



Update Notes: https://t.co/d22PICnrOh pic.twitter.com/PlrUo1madD — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) April 18, 2022

Elsewhere, the 4.0 patch will overhaul weapon attachments to make many of them more distinct. It should be clearer to understand how switching to a different one will affect your weapon. Doing so might mean you'll have slower aim-down-sights speed or more magnification for a scope. In addition, players will see the updated scoreboard on end-of-round screens.

DICE listed many other changes in the patch notes , including progression tweaks, map alterations, bug fixes and modifications to some specialist abilities. The patch will go live at 3AM ET tomorrow.