U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.41
    +8.72 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,863.39
    +65.39 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,686.41
    +54.46 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.08
    -27.96 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.74
    +1.44 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2630
    -0.0170 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,344.28
    -106.45 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.72
    +11.67 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.30
    -29.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Battlefield 2042's secret third mode is 'Portal'

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Battlefield 2042 - Battlefield Portal

When EA and DICE revealed Battlefield 2042 in June, they had to contend with a wave of leaks and spoiled surprises, but they were able to keep details about the game's third and final mode under wraps. Today, the secret's out. Battlefield Portal is the third mode in Battlefield 2042, and it's all about community interaction and user-created levels.

Battlefield Portal includes all seven maps from 2042's All-Out Warfare mode, plus six classic environments from previous Battlefield titles. The classic maps are Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3

Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042

The mode features pre-programmed, reimagined experiences from these past titles, including conquest, rush and team deathmatch. All of the maps, including the classic ones, will support matches of up to 128 players on PC, Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. As with Battlefield 2042's main All-Out Warfare mode, matches on older-gen hardware will be capped at 64 players.

Here's where it gets custom. Along with the updated, old-school playgrounds, Battlefield Portal includes more than 40 weapons, more than 40 vehicles, and more than 30 gadgets from three theaters of war, plus all of the related content from Battlefield 2042. This means the M1 Garand, Panzerschreck, B17 Bomber, Spitfire, defibrillator and other fan-favorite tools are back.

Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042

Factions are also returning to Battlefield Portal. On top of the specialists from Battlefield 2042, the mode features seven armies from the classic games, including the UK, US and Germany out of 1942, and the US and Russia from Bad Company 2. Battlefield Portal also supports classic soldier archetypes like Battlefield 3's assault, recon, support and engineer roles.

All of this culminates in the Builder tool in Battlefield Portal. In Builder, players can design their own matches and share them with the community, adjusting a range of settings including the game logic itself. Players will have control over the maps and modes in their custom games, including traits like available factions, weapons and gear; the ability to toggle down sights or go prone; the size of the battle and conditions for victory. 

Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042

Players won't be able to edit any of the actual maps, but overall, Portal has an extremely rich customization mode. All progress in Battlefield Portal is shared across consoles, just like stats in the main game. 

Battlefield 2042 — including Battlefield Portal — is due out on October 22nd, for $60 on PC, Xbox One and PS4, and $70 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. There's still one more game mode yet to be revealed, Hazard Zone. We know it's a "high-stakes squad-based game type never seen before in the Battlefield franchise," and it's not a battle royale mode, but that's about it.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix will face its biggest test yet when it breaks into gaming

    Netflix will find it far harder to get into gaming than the streaming business.

  • Is Nintendo (NTDOY) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Ensemble Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Ensemble Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly portfolio net return of 6.93% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, below the S&P Midcap 500 Index that delivered an 8.55% gains for the same […]

  • PC Game Removes Denuvo DRM Before It Even Launches

    Humankind, one of my most anticipated games of 2021, was going to have Denuvo acting as its digital rights management (DRM). But after its developers found that it was impacting performance, they took it straight out.

  • Netflix confirms it's diving deeper into the video game industry with free mobile games

    Netflix has announced that it is diving deeper into the video game business.

  • Skillz Boasts Competitive Advantage on 2 Fronts

    Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is a unique online multiplayer gaming platform that facilitates users placing wagers in a number of mobile games. The games Skillz is incorporated into generally require, well, skill, to play so there's more involved with the wagering that takes place than just gambling. The ability to wager also holds the potential to raise interest in the games that Skillz operates in, for both the users and the various game developers Skillz works with.

  • You Can Get Vintage Game Magazines Delivered To Your Doorstep

    Bright, colorful, choked with ads, and filled with articles dated before they even left the publisher’s warehouse, retro video game magazines are delightful little static moments in video game history preserved on paper. The Video Game History Foundation’s vintage magazine subscription service wants to deliver these ancient nostalgia bombs to your doorstep as long as you keep payin’.

  • 2021 NBA playoffs final results: How the Milwaukee Bucks won it all

    Schedule, TV channel, scores from the 2021 NBA playoffs, from the first round to the crowning of a champion in the NBA Finals

  • Valve will replace Big Picture mode with the new Steam Deck UI

    Valve is planning to replace Big Picture mode with the UI from its upcoming Steam Deck console, according to a forum post from a staffer.

  • Nintendo's next SNES Switch Online games include 'Claymates' and 'Jelly Boy'

    Nintendo's Switch Online SNES titles include Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal.

  • 'Ghost of Tsushima' director's cut trailer shows off the gorgeous Iki Island

    Sucker Punch says it 'wanted to tell a story of healing' with the expansion.

  • CD Projekt's The Witcher mobile game debut hindered by technical issues

    The Pokemon-style game, developed by CD Projekt's Spokko studio, is based on the Witcher medieval fantasy series, where players hunt foul creatures in story-driven quests. CD Projekt told Reuters the technical problems that put the much anticipated launch of the mobile game in service mode earlier, were now resolved.

  • Ubisoft Shutters Troubled Tom Clancy Game A Year After Launch

    In August of last year, Ubisoft launched a mobile Tom Clancy action-RPG called Elite Squad, which featured characters from Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division, H.A.W.X., and EndWar (remember those last two?). Today, less than a full year later, Ubisoft’s Owlient studio announced that Tom Clancy’s Marvel’s Avengers is shutting down.

  • Peloton Wants to Turn Your Workouts Into a Game with Lanebreak

    The at-home fitness giant is spinning into a new lane — literally.

  • Early NEO: The World Ends With You Players Locked Out Of Game

    Over the weekend, NEO: The World Ends With You fans discovered that Square Enix was accidentally leaking the game early to people who pre-ordered it on Switch. Now, with a week still to go before its official release, access to the upcoming action RPG has been rescinded.

  • Deathloop Pre-Order Deals: Get it for $51.79 on PC

    Deathloop Release Date: September 14th, 2021 Editions Available: Standard, Deluxe Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC MSRP: Standard – $59.99 | Deluxe – $79.99 After getting hit with a delay earlier this year, Deathloop is finally set to arrive in September. However, PC players can already score almost $10 off by pre-ordering on CDKeys. Pre-Order Deathloop on …

  • Epic Games acquires Sketchfab, a 3D-model sharing platform

    New York-based startup Sketchfab has been acquired by Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite and Unreal Engine. Sketchfab has been building a platform to upload, download, view, share, sell and buy 3D assets. Epic Games also says that all integrations with third-party tools will remain available, including with Unity.

  • Netflix's Video Game Service Is Saying All The Right Things

    As part of the company’s latest earnings report, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters jumped on an investor phone call to talk about loads of things related to the future of the company. While discussing one of those things, their impending detour into video games, things got pretty interesting.

  • WoW’s Wrath Of The Lich King Expansion Is Now A Board Game

    Pandemic is a classic board game from publisher Z-Man in which players work together to stop the spread of rampaging viruses. World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion is about stopping the Lich King’s Scourge from rampaging across the continent of Northrend. They’re basically the same game already, so Blizzard and Z-Man combined the two into World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game, launching later this year.

  • Netflix: “Time Is Right” For Gaming As Streamer Plans Expansion; Video Games To Be Included In Monthly Subscription

    Netflix has given its first real hints about its push into video games. The streamer said Tuesday in its second-quarter shareholders’ letter that the “time is right to learn more about how our members value games” and added that original games would be included in the existing subscription cost, rather than as an add-on. This […]

  • Why Netflix is leveling up on a push into gaming

    After naming Fortnite as a big competitor, the company is making moves to expand into video games.