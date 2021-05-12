U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,468.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,009.75
    +11.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,130.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.12
    -0.96 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.98
    -0.26 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4056
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,030.12
    -6,318.17 (-11.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.39
    -163.45 (-10.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.32
    -694.19 (-2.47%)
     

'Battlefield 6' will be available for last-gen game consoles

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You won't have to spring for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S to play the next Battlefield game. According to Eurogamer, EA chief Andrew Wilson told investors that Battlefield 6 (or whatever it may be called) will be available on "both current gen and next-gen" consoles. The new title will be focused on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but you won't need one of the newer systems to play.

The future release will take advantage of more recent hardware to improve physics, AI and the "immersive nature," Wilson said.

EA and DICE have teased a reveal for the upcoming Battlefield in June, although it wouldn't be surprising if there's a fuller launch at the EA Play Live virtual event on July 22nd.

The decision to maintain legacy support isn't completely surprising. The PS5 and new Xbox models are still young, and ongoing shortages have further limited the number of systems in gamers' living rooms. There were just 7.8 million PS5s sold as of the end of March, for example, versus over 115.2 million PS4s as of the end of 2020. EA risks missing out on millions of sales if it limits important game franchises to newer consoles, and the situation is unlikely to improve by the time the new Battlefield is available.

Recommended Stories

  • Sonos Arc update adds Dolby Atmos height channel volume adjustment

    Sonos has added a Dolby Atmos height volume adjustment option for Arc speakers.

  • Biden administration approves first large offshore wind power farm in the US

    The Biden administration has approved the Vineyard Wind project, the first large offshore wind farm in the US.

  • Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' becomes a Spotify exclusive on July 1st

    You can add Armchair Expert to the pile of Spotify exclusive podcasts.

  • The Morning After: Intel's newest H-series CPUs are made for gaming laptops

    Today’s headlines: Intel's new H-series CPUs are finally ready for gaming laptops, Bose made a hearing aid that won't require a doctor's visit, and tech giants want the US to fund domestic chip production.

  • ASUS' Zenfone 8 series includes a compact flagship and a flip camera

    ASUS is keeping its flip camera on the new Zenfone 8 Flip, but it's also trying a new compact flagship smartphone strategy with the smaller Zenfone 8.

  • Peacock delves deeper into live sports with the Premier Lacrosse League

    NBC and NBC Sports will air some games, but Peacock will stream 44 matches this season.

  • The best games for Xbox

    Here's a list of the best games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Xbox Series X/S May update makes Quick Resume even faster

    Plus, passthrough audio for media apps is live.

  • Facebook is under new scrutiny for its moderation practices in Europe

    Facebook is again facing questions about content moderators after a moderator told an Irish parliamentary committee the company isn't protecting reviewers.

  • Amazon's new Echo Show 8 has a camera that can track you around a room

    There's also an updated Show 5 with a kids version.

  • 'Fall Guys' cross-play features arrive tomorrow

    PC and PS4 players can dive into matches and custom lobbies with each other.

  • Sony SRS-RA5000 review: 360 Reality Audio is only part of the story

    One of Sony's first 360 Reality Audio speakers shows the hardware — much like the platform itself — is still a work in progress.

  • The Razer Blade 15 is $400 off at Best Buy

    Save $400 on Razer's Blade 15 Base gaming laptop in Best Buy's latest sale.

  • Leak reveals an unreleased PlayStation device that’ll take the PS5 to the next level

    Sony wasn't ready to reveal the follow-up to the PlayStation VR alongside the PS5 last fall, but in recent months, the next-generation virtual reality headset has begun to take shape. In February, Sony confirmed that a new system was in the works for PS5 "that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input." A month later, we got our first glimpse of the redesigned VR controller, which looks similar to offerings from HTC and Oculus but features the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the PS5's DualSense. There hasn't been any official news since March, but this week, UploadVR shared new details about the headset that it was told by multiple reliable sources. According to the sources, the sequel to the PSVR (official name still unknown) will have a significantly upgraded resolution of 4000x2040 pixels (2000x2040 per eye), IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment dial, vibration motor, inside-out tracking, foveated rendering, and eye-tracking. Let's start with the resolution. The original PSVR had a resolution of 960x1080 per eye (or 1920x1080 total), so the new PSVR will seemingly be leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor when it comes to the quality of the images it produces. As UploadVR notes, the resolution of the PSVR 2 is just a tick under that of the HP Reverb G2, which is the current market leader when it comes to VR headset resolution. It's also slightly higher than that of the Oculus Quest 2, which started shipping last October and features a resolution of 1832x1920 pixels. Moving on to the rest of the jargon, eye tracking is perhaps the most substantial addition to the PSVR 2 (if this rumor is accurate), as eye-tracking allows the headset to determine what you are looking at in a given scene. Not only could this feature be used to navigate menus without a controller, but it also makes avatars look more natural and lifelike in multiplayer games where you might come face to face with another human player. Other additions include an IPD dial that will allow users to set the distance between their pupils for a sharper image, inside-out tracking to let the headset track the VR controllers with its own built-in cameras, and a motor that will bring haptic feedback to the headset to further immerse users in the virtual worlds. Unfortunately, the PSVR 2 won't be wireless, but it will be far less unwieldy than the old system, as UploadVR reports that it will use a single USB-C cable running directly from the headset to the PS5. This is a massive improvement over the tangled mess of cords necessary to hook up the original PSVR, even if it's not wireless. Sony has yet to announce when consumers will be able to buy the new virtual reality headset or how much it will cost when it launches. We'll be keeping a close eye on the PlayStation Blog until then.

  • WiFi vulnerability may leave millions of devices open to 'frag attacks'

    A prolific security researcher has discovered a new flaw in the WiFi standard that affects most devices and protocols dating back to 1997.

  • A hacker added online multiplayer to the Game Boy version of Tetris

    A hacker has found a way to add online multiplayer to the original Tetris for the Game Boy.

  • Lenovo updates Legion gaming laptops with 11th-gen Intel H-series chips

    Lenovo has unveiled a trio of Legion gaming laptops that boast both 11th-generation Intel Core H-series chips as well as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

  • US government agrees to lift ban on Xiaomi

    The US government has agreed to remove Xiaomi from a Trump administration blocklist after the company filed a lawsuit earlier this year.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin, Dogecoin sink after Elon Musk walks back Tesla's support for crypto transactions

    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin in car purchases.