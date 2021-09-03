U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.27
    +0.32 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,391.86
    -51.96 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.72
    +32.54 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.93
    -13.09 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    -0.69 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    +21.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1901
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0330 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,579.90
    +1,148.68 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.88
    +34.15 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

'Battlefield Mobile' beta is coming to Android devices this fall

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Since April, we’ve known EA has been working on a standalone mobile version of its popular Battlefield games it plans to release sometime in 2022. This week, the publisher shared new details on the upcoming title.

To start, EA plans to begin beta testing Battlefield Mobile this fall with “a series of smaller playtests" involving players in Indonesia and the Philippines who own Android devices. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, [and] add new regions,” the company said over on its community website.

The initial beta test will only feature a single map called Grand Bazaar and the franchise’s signature Conquest game mode. EA promised to share more details about other maps and modes closer to Battlefield Mobile’s 2022 release date. In the meantime, the company confirmed the game would be a free-to-play title that will “only” include cosmetic items. You’ll earn some of those through optional seasonal battle passes. Battlefield Mobile won’t support crossplay between any console or PC versions of the Battlefield franchise since it is “being built specially for mobile.”

If you live in Indonesia or the Philippines, you can pre-register on the Google Play Store to get more information about the upcoming beta tests.

Recommended Stories