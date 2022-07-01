U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Battrion and Jagenberg Group demonstrate Aligned Graphite® Technology for fast-charging lithium-ion batteries at 100 m/min

·3 min read

KREFELD, Germany and ZÜRICH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Battery Technology pioneer Battrion AG together with its partner Jagenberg Converting Solution GmbH have demonstrated the Aligned Graphite® Technology at industrial speeds. This important milestone validates Battrion's technology for mass scale production.

Battrion Logo
Battrion Logo

In March of this year, Swiss battery technology provider Battrion AG and Jagenberg Group with its sub-entity Jagenberg Converting Solutions GmbH communicated their partnership to bring the Aligned Graphite® Technology to mass market. Today, the two companies have announced that they have successfully demonstrated the Aligned Graphite® Technology on a large-scale coating line with speeds up to 100m/min. This achievement marks an important milestone in Jagenberg's and Battrion's collaboration, as it validates the feasibility of the technology for mass scale anode production.

Achieving this breakthrough comes at a crucial time. With raw material prices surging, cell manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce costs, all while expanding their production capacity and further improving battery performance. With the Aligned Graphite® Technology cell manufacturers are now given a new powerful lever to address these issues, resulting in more flexibility in the cost vs. performance tradeoff. Negative electrodes can be made thicker without adversely impacting charging rate or can be charged faster at the same energy-density, safety, and lifetime.

Jagenberg is proud to announce that its coating line product portfolio is now fully compatible for use with Battrion's technology. The Aligned Graphite® technology can be used by either implementing a new pilot or full production line (GWh-scale), or by retrofitting existing battery manufacturing lines.

About Battrion AG:
Battrion is an ETH Zurich spin-off founded in 2015. Battrion operates a research lab and production facility in Dübendorf, Switzerland, where it develops its Aligned Graphite® technology, a fabrication technology for lithium-ion batteries that improve the microstructure of negative electrodes. The technology significantly increases the charge- and discharge performance of lithium-ion batteries and is particularly suited for EV and high-power applications. The technology is compatible with mixed silicon/graphite materials. Battrion offers its Aligned Graphite® technology on a license basis. More information can be found at: http://www.battrion.com

About Jagenberg AG:
Jagenberg AG, part of the Kleinewefers Group and headquartered in Krefeld, Germany, is a strategic management holding company that currently employs around 1,300 people in its 23 operating affiliates in the Industrial Solutions sector in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The Jagenberg Group is focused on the Industrial Solutions division, whose core business areas relate to machines and systems, automation and control technology, and digital solutions for processing web-shaped materials such as films or paper.

www.jagenberg.com

About Jagenberg Converting Solutions GmbH:
Within the Jagenberg Group, Jagenberg Converting Solutions GmbH offers turnkey solutions from a single source as a reliable, competent, and innovative partner. The company bundles the competencies and many years of experience of more than 500 employees from companies in the Jagenberg Group and supplements these with solutions from strategic partners depending on the requirements. The focus of business activities is on the supply of services required for the finishing of sophisticated web-shaped materials for battery and decorative applications.

www.jagenberg-converting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534278/Battrion_Logo.jpg

Press contact Battrion AG:
Dr. Max Kory
Phone +41 (0) 44 585 1420
media@battrion.com

Press contact Jagenberg Group:
Silke Löser
Marketing and Communications
Kleineweferstrasse 1, 47803 Krefeld
Tel. +49 (0) 2151 93 40 99-81
silke.loeser@jagenberg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battrion-and-jagenberg-group-demonstrate-aligned-graphite-technology-for-fast-charging-lithium-ion-batteries-at-100-mmin-301578943.html

SOURCE Battrion

