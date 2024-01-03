Batu Kawan Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM1.25 (vs RM2.98 in FY 2022)

Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM24.7b (down 13% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM490.9m (down 58% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 2.0% (down from 4.2% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM1.25 (down from RM2.98 in FY 2022).

KLSE:BKAWAN Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 3rd 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Manufacturing segment contributing a total revenue of RM20.6b (84% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM21.5b amounted to 87% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling RM1.44b were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how BKAWAN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Batu Kawan Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Batu Kawan Berhad that we have uncovered.

