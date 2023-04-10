Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.5%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Batu Kawan Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Batu Kawan Berhad is:

14% = RM2.4b ÷ RM16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Batu Kawan Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Batu Kawan Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.2%. Probably as a result of this, Batu Kawan Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 30% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Batu Kawan Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is BKAWAN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Batu Kawan Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Batu Kawan Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Batu Kawan Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Batu Kawan Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Batu Kawan Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Batu Kawan Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

