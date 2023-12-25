Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.40

Batu Kawan Berhad's (KLSE:BKAWAN) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.40 per share on 28th of February. However, the dividend yield of 2.9% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Batu Kawan Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Batu Kawan Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 6.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.65 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.60. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Batu Kawan Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Batu Kawan Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.5% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Batu Kawan Berhad has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Batu Kawan Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Batu Kawan Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

