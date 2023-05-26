Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.20

The board of Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.20 per share on the 3rd of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 5.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Batu Kawan Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Batu Kawan Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 17.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.65, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR1.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Batu Kawan Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Batu Kawan Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Batu Kawan Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

