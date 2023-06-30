Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.20

The board of Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of August, with investors receiving MYR0.20 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 5.3%.

Batu Kawan Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Batu Kawan Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 17.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.65, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR1.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Batu Kawan Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Batu Kawan Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Batu Kawan Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Batu Kawan Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

