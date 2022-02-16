U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.25
    -45.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.40
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    -0.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6810
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,042.94
    +536.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.58
    +22.00 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,384.79
    +519.60 (+1.93%)
     

Baudax Bio Announces 1-for-35 Reverse Stock Split

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baudax Bio, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BXRX
Baudax Bio, Inc.
Baudax Bio, Inc.

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its common shares (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on February 16, 2022 and the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis under the Company’s existing trading symbol “BXRX”. At such time, the Company’s common stock will also commence trading under a new CUPSIP number, 07160F206.

Baudax Bio expects that the Reverse Stock Split, which was approved by shareholders at a special shareholder meeting on February 9, 2022 will increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock, bringing the Company into compliance with listing requirements of the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement by The Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every thirty-five (35) shares of Baudax Bio’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into one (1) issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value of $0.01 per share. This will reduce the Company’s number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 101.6 million shares to approximately 2.9 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Baudax Bio’s outstanding stock options, restricted stock units, and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price.

No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof. The Reverse Stock Split impacts all holders of Baudax Bio’s common stock proportionally and will not impact any shareholder’s percentage ownership of common stock (except to the extent the reverse stock split results in any shareholder owning only a fractional share).

Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. is acting as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Registered shareholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Shareholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split is available on the Form 8-K filed today, as well as the in the Company's definitive proxy statement (Form DEF 14A) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 10, 2022.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend,” and “expect,” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site, including Baudax Bio’s ability to realize any anticipated benefits from the reverse stock split, including maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and attracting new investors. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baudax Bio’s ability to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Baudax Bio’s ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates such as BX-1000, BX-2000 and BX-3000, Baudax Bio’s ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio’s ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio’s ability to achieve its financial goals, and Baudax Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Kaela Ilami
(212) 600-1902
baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose 5.8% on Tuesday, furthering the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's rebound off its recent lows.  So what After sinking to a low of $50 in late January, Rivian's stock has rallied more than 30%.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Toast stock falls more than 11% after wider quarterly loss

    Shares of Toast Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant-focused payments company reported a mixed quarter, showing a wider per-share loss in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expected but higher revenue. Toast said it earned $2 million, swinging from a net loss of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That resulted in a diluted per-share loss of 23 cents a share, compared with a loss of 31 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 111% to $512

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.