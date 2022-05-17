U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,612.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,570.75
    +10.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.17
    +1.77 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,576.79
    +593.29 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.66
    +445.98 (+183.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,990.02
    +330.27 (+1.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Baudax Bio Announces $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baudax Bio, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BXRX
Baudax Bio, Inc.
Baudax Bio, Inc.

MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 1,646,091 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.215 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,646.091 shares of its common stock.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.09 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 19, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $2.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Baudax Bio currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the commercialization of ANJESO®, pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-253117), including an accompanying base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 16, 2021 which became effective on September 2, 2021. The offering of such shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 1002, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend,” and “expect,” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected completion and use of proceeds of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site, including statements relating to the expected completion and use of proceeds of the registered direct offering, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to market and other conditions, the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baudax Bio’s ability to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Baudax Bio’s ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates such as BX1000, BX2000 and BX3000, Baudax Bio’s ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio’s ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio’s ability to achieve its financial goals; and Baudax Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Kaela Ilami
(212) 600-1902
baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Jumping Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock shot up this morning and was trading up a solid 12% by noon ET today. The hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer just bagged an order that's piqued investor attention. Tuesday morning, Plug Power said it won an order to supply one gigawatt (GW) electrolyzer to H2 Energy Europe, a company that builds fuel cell solutions and hydrogen infrastructure.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Got a Slap From the Market Today

    Customer relationship management (CRM) software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), however, was not one of them. The cutting party was Swiss banking conglomerate UBS, in the person of analyst Karl Keirstead. This is balanced, in his view, by the company's almost-tempting low share price.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s latest portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Growth investors like Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management have not had a good start to the […]

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.