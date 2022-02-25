U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,255.00
    -29.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,984.00
    -172.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,836.75
    -129.75 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,981.40
    -12.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.86
    +2.05 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.30
    -11.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.33 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1220
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -1.9770 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -31.02 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3426
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2110
    -0.2660 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,548.73
    +3,765.68 (+10.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.90
    +77.77 (+9.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.95
    +476.13 (+1.83%)
     

Baudax Bio Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baudax Bio, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BXRX
Baudax Bio, Inc.
Baudax Bio, Inc.

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,508,772 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), together with warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,508,772 shares of common stock (the “Offering”). Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $2.85 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book running manager for the Offering.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 526,315 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 526,315 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the Offering to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other Offering expenses and excluding any proceeds that may be received upon exercise of the warrants to purchase shares of common stock and the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants, are expected to be approximately $10.0 million. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for the commercialization of ANJESO, pipeline development activities, and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement (File No. 333-253117) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on September 2, 2021. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the Offering has been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering, when filed, may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or emailing placements@hcwco.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding market conditions, the completion of the Offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited risks associated with market and other conditions. Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Kaela Ilami
(212) 600-1902
baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds Powerfully On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower as investors monitor Russia's invasion

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening after a dramatic swing into positive territory during the regular trading day.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • AMD announces $8 billion stock buyback program

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inched higher in after-hours trading Thursday after the chip company announced a new $8 billion buyback authorization.

  • Coinbase Earnings Were Better Than Expected. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    While the cryptocurrency exchange reported $2.5 billion in quarterly revenue, surpassing consensus estimates, it also sees signs of a slowdown in the first quarter.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Inv