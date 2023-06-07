Baudax Bio Touts Additional Positive Data From Nerve Blocker In Surgery Patients

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced additional results from its Phase 2 trial of BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade (NMB) in patients undergoing elective surgery.

Additional electromyography (EMG) analyses of neuromuscular blockade confirmed earlier conclusions that BX1000 at the highest dose compares favorably to rocuronium.

The BX1000 Phase 2 trial compared three doses of BX1000 to a standard dose of 0.6mg/kg rocuronium in 80 adult patients who had elective surgery utilizing total intravenous anesthesia.

The study's primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients that met the criteria for Good or Excellent intubating conditions using a standardized scale.

All patients, across regimens, met the primary efficacy criteria.

The additional EMG data showed a clear dose-response for BX1000 on maximum T1 suppression, with comparable results for the 1.5x ED95 dose of BX1000 and the 2X ED95 dose of rocuronium.

An equivalent "time to 80% NMB" was also observed between the highest dose level for BX1000 (0.35 mg/kg) and rocuronium (0.66 mg/kg).

Recovery measures showed the equivalent time for "full recovery" for the highest dose of BX1000 (0.35 mg/kg) and rocuronium (0.60 mg/kg) but with tighter, thus more predictable, margins for BX1000.

Price Action: BXRX shares are down 0.88% at $0.56 on the last check Wednesday.

