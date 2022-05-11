Bausch Health Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAVAL, QC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Tom Vadaketh, executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield, senior vice president and treasurer; and Christina Cheng, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the 7th Annual Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference in Long Beach, Calif. on May 12, 2022 at 9:05 a.m. PT and at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference in Austin, Texas on May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

A live webcast and audio archive of the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Christina Cheng Lainie Keller Christina.cheng@bauschhealth.com lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-1198 (877) 281-6642 (toll free)







