U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.63
    -6.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,852.53
    +3.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,983.78
    -65.72 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.55
    +5.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    +0.51 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1943
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7390
    -0.1620 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,447.88
    +226.26 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.69
    +0.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Bausch Health Announces the Unrestricting of Bausch + Lomb Under Bausch Health Debt Documents

Bausch Health Companies Inc
·2 min read
Bausch Health Companies Inc

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") has designated 1261229 B.C. Ltd., the entity that directly or indirectly holds 88.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), as an unrestricted subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's debt documents. In connection therewith, all of the subsidiaries of 1261229 B.C. Ltd., including Bausch + Lomb and its subsidiaries, are also now unrestricted subsidiaries of the Company and, as a result, are no longer subject to the covenants under the Bausch Health debt documents.

The Company continues to evaluate potential options to maximize stakeholder value, which include its ongoing focus on its balance sheet and liquidity.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health including the proposed plan to fully separate its eye health business, including the timing thereof, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact:

Media Contacts:

Christina Cheng

Kevin Wiggins

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

908-541-3785

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729362/Bausch-Health-Announces-the-Unrestricting-of-Bausch-Lomb-Under-Bausch-Health-Debt-Documents

Recommended Stories

  • Citing recent SCOTUS decision, appeals court overturns millions of dollars in arbitration awards won by DST employees

    According to Ken McClain, one of the attorneys representing participants in the profit-sharing plan dispute, the federal court in Kansas City had confirmed about $36 million in arbitration awards before the appeals court ruling was released Monday.

  • Horizon Therapeutics Fields Takeover Interest From Pharma Giants

    The drugmaker recently had a market value almost $18 billion as big pharmaceutical companies rely on acquisitions to expand sales.

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • 12 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best falling stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can read 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Now. We are approaching the end of the year which has been terrible for the markets. Fears of recession, the Ukraine war, supply chain woes, […]

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • CrowdStrike Plunges On Weak Guidance As Key Metric Misses Views

    CrowdStrike reported third-quarter profit and revenue that topped estimates but its revenue outlook missed Wall Street targets.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Why Okta Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were higher today after the beaten-down stock got a positive analyst note from Jefferies, which said that the risk/reward on the cloud identity software company is appealing right now. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Okta stock was up 3.8% on the news. In a note this morning, Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo lowered his price target from $90 to $80 but maintained his buy rating on the stock.

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A