Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:BHC) Shift From Loss To Profit

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. The US$3.0b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$225m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$186m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bausch Health Companies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Bausch Health Companies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$505m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 79%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Bausch Health Companies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Bausch Health Companies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

