Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 2

·1 min read
LAVAL, QC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021



Time:

8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations



Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-6061 (International)

+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)



Participant Passcode:

0909636



Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)



Replay Passcode:

10150430 (replay available until Nov. 9, 2021)

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


