Revenue Growth : Q4 revenue increased by 18% to $1.173 billion, and full-year revenue grew by 10% to $4.146 billion.

Net Loss : Q4 GAAP net loss was $54 million, and full-year GAAP net loss totaled $260 million.

Adjusted EBITDA : Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $231 million, while full-year adjusted EBITDA reached $738 million.

Segment Performance : All segments contributed to revenue growth, with Pharmaceuticals experiencing a 67% increase in Q4.

Operational Highlights : Notable product launches and FDA approvals bolstered the company's portfolio.

2024 Outlook: BLCO provided guidance for the full year of 2024, focusing on continued growth and cost management.

Bausch & Lomb Corp (NYSE:BLCO) released its 8-K filing on February 21, 2024, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leading global eye health organization, reported significant revenue growth, driven by strong performance across all segments, despite facing a net loss for both the quarter and the year.

Bausch & Lomb Corp (BLCO) Reports Robust Revenue Growth Amidst Net Loss in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Company Overview

Bausch & Lomb, a prominent vision care company in the U.S., operates in three segments: vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The company, which was spun off from Bausch Health in 2022, boasts a 10% market share in contact lenses and a diverse portfolio of over 100 eye care prescriptions, the largest in the industry. Its product lineup includes well-known brands such as Biotrue, Lumify, Xipere, Vyzulta, and Lotemax, catering to various eye care needs.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's revenue for Q4 2023 reached $1.173 billion, an 18% increase from the previous year, and $4.146 billion for the full year, marking a 10% growth. This performance was particularly notable given the 19% constant currency basis growth in Q4 and 12% for the full year, reflecting the company's resilience against foreign exchange headwinds. However, BLCO reported a GAAP net loss of $54 million in Q4 and $260 million for the full year, attributed to increased interest expenses, selling, general, and administrative expenses, and costs associated with becoming a stand-alone entity.

Story continues

Segment Breakdown and Financial Achievements

The Vision Care segment saw a 6% revenue increase in Q4 and a 7% increase for the full year, driven by higher sales of consumer eye care products and contact lenses. The Surgical segment also reported a 9% increase in Q4 revenue and a 7% increase for the full year, primarily due to higher sales of consumables and premium intraocular lenses. The Pharmaceuticals segment experienced the most significant growth, with a 67% increase in Q4 revenue and a 23% increase for the full year, largely due to the acquisition of XIIDRA and increased sales of key products.

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, a critical metric for evaluating a company's operational efficiency, increased to $231 million in Q4 and $738 million for the full year, showcasing the company's ability to grow earnings amidst challenges. Cash flow from operations, however, saw a decrease, with Q4 generating $15 million, down from $159 million in the previous year, and a full-year cash flow used in operations of $17 million, compared to $345 million generated in 2022. This decline was primarily due to a strategic increase in inventories and the timing of collections and payments.

"Revenue growth in 2023, and in the fourth quarter in particular, exceeded our expectations and set the tone for 2024," said Brent Saunders, chairman and CEO of Bausch + Lomb. "Double-digit growth is always impressive, but even more so when you consider how we got there. Our quality of growth is what helps set us apart from others."

2024 Financial Outlook and Balance Sheet Highlights

Looking ahead, BLCO provided guidance for the full year of 2024, focusing on continued revenue growth and disciplined cost management. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $334 million at the end of 2023. With basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding at approximately 350.8 million and 352.2 million, respectively, for Q4, and 350.5 million and 352 million for the full year, the company is positioning itself for sustained growth in the coming year.

For investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Bausch & Lomb Corp's latest earnings report reflects a company with robust revenue growth and strategic product launches, despite facing net losses. The company's focus on innovation and market expansion, coupled with its commitment to cost management, suggests a potential for value creation in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bausch & Lomb Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

