Bauxite Mining Market is anticipated to create total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 8,238.1 Mn between 2018 & 2026

Persistence Market Research
4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bauxite Mining market is estimated to have been valued at US$ 12,423.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.6% and reach a value of US$ 20,661.9 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, the global market is anticipated to create total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 8,238.1 Mn between 2018 & 2026.

PMR has released a new market study on “Bauxite Mining Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”, which does a deep dive analysis of the global Bauxite Mining market for the next eight years.

The report evaluates all key macroeconomic factors. The report on Bauxite Mining market also discusses the dynamics in the global Bauxite Mining market and also analyses the latest trends and opportunities across the value chain of the Bauxite Mining market.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3299

Bauxite Mining Market: Overview

Bauxite is a rock with high aluminum content. It is the primary ore from which aluminum is extracted. Bauxite is one of the most abundant elements on earth. It contains nearly 25%-30% of alumina.

Bauxite is generally found in the belt around the equator. It occurs mostly in tropical & subtropical regions, in horizontal layers beneath a few meters of the overburden. Bauxite is a mixture of aluminum hydroxides, clay minerals, hydrous aluminum oxides and insoluble materials, such as hematite, magnetite, quartz, goethite and siderite. Aluminum minerals in Bauxite include gibbsite Al(OH)3, diaspore, AlO(OH) and boehmite AlO(OH).

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3299

Furthermore, in the global market of Bauxite Mining, some of the top Bauxite Mining countries are Australia, China, Guinea, Brazil & India. These countries are the top 5 Bauxite Mining countries and held 86.2% share in the total production of Bauxite globally in 2017. Similarly, the top 5 Bauxite consuming countries are China, Brazil, Australia, India & Russia. These countries held 81% share in total Bauxite consumption in 2017.

Bauxite Mining Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

The global primary aluminum production increased by 5.8% in 2017. The outlook for the aluminum industry continues to be positive in spite of the ongoing political uncertainty due to various political stances, such as import tariffs by the U.S. on aluminum, Brexit and concerns that China, as the world’s leading producer of aluminium and its semi-finished products, might increase its exports to the European markets.

Bauxite is the key aluminium containing ore with more than 35% to 40% of aluminium content. Thus, due to increasing primary aluminum production, demand for Bauxite is expected to rise significantly in future.

However, Bauxite Mining has a direct impact on nature and surroundings. Air pollution, water pollution and soil & food contamination are the major after-effects of Bauxite Mining.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3299

Bauxite Mining Market: Forecast

By region, China is projected to dominate the Bauxite Mining market in terms of consumption. Moreover, China is the world’s largest producer of aluminium products across the globe. This also makes the region the most important consumer of Bauxite and alumina, both of which are required for the manufacturing of aluminium products. The country is projected to grow at a prominent CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and is also expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By application, in terms of value & volume both, the production of alumina segment is expected to dominate the global Bauxite Mining market throughout the projected period. The alumina application segment in the Bauxite Mining market is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 7,845.5 Mn between 2018 & 2026.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


