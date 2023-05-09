Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Three Months of 2023

Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , May 9, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today its interim financial results and business progress for the first three months of 2023.

Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “We are pleased to report strong results from the first quarter, driven by the continued deliveries of mpox vaccines to countries worldwide combined with a strong performance in our travel vaccine business. The major highlight for the quarter was the announcement of the acquisition of the travel vaccine portfolio from Emergent BioSolutions. This transaction will expand our portfolio of both marketed and pipeline products, broaden our R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities, and not least strengthens our workforce with nearly 300 employees whom we are pleased to welcome to Bavarian Nordic on our journey to become one of the world’s largest pure play vaccine companies.”

Financial highlights from the first quarter

Revenue for the first quarter was DKK 1,252 million and comprised of DKK 848 million from sale of JYNNEOS ® /IMVANEX ® /IMVAMUNE ® mpox/smallpox vaccine, DKK 243 million from sale of Rabipur ® /RabAvert ® , DKK 87 million from sale of Encepur ® , DKK 43 million from sale of third-party products, and DKK 31 million in other revenue.

The operating result (EBITDA) was a profit of DKK 481 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period was DKK 2,971 million, including proceeds from capital raise in February.

Financial guidance for the full year is maintained at revenue of approximately DKK 6,000 million and EBITDA of approximately DKK 2,200 million, excluding the financial impact from the acquisition of the travel vaccine portfolio from Emergent BioSolutions, which is pending final closing, expected to occur in the second quarter of 2023.

DKK

million Q1

2023 Q1

2022 2023

Guidance Revenue 1,252 320 ~6,000 EBITDA 481 (94) ~2,200



Other highlights

In February, Bavarian Nordic announced the acquisition of a portfolio of travel vaccines from Emergent BioSolutions, which includes two marketed vaccines for the prevention of cholera and typhoid and a Phase 3 vaccine candidate for the prevention of chikungunya. As part of the acquisition, Bavarian Nordic will also take over a manufacturing facility in Switzerland, an R&D facility in USA and a smaller specialty sales force in both EU and the US. The total acquisition price is up to USD 380 million including an upfront payment of USD 270 million and conditional milestone payments of up to USD 110 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 and the process is progressing as planned. All statutory approvals, including antitrust, have been secured and only closing conditions between the parties remain outstanding.

In February, Bavarian Nordic completed a private placement of ~7 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of DKK 1,642 million. The proceeds will be used together with the Company’s existing cash for the payment to Emergent BioSolutions upon closing of the transaction.

Following the annual general meeting in March, Luc Debruyne, former President Global Vaccines at GSK, was elected as new chair of the board, succeeding Gerard van Odijk, who had served as member of the board since 2008 and as chair since 2014. In addition to Luc Debruyne, Heidi Hunter and Johan van Hoof were also elected as new members of the board.

Events after the reporting date

In April, Bavarian Nordic announced the completion of accrual of cases for the primary efficacy analysis in the Phase 3 clinical trial of MVA-BN® RSV, the Company’s investigational vaccine for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults ≥60 years of age. Topline results from the study are expected around mid-2023.

Company Announcement no. 17 / 2023

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

