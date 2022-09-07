U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.50
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,118.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,010.75
    -8.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.20
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    -1.05 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.40
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    17.95
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9907
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1500
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9690
    +1.2120 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,792.09
    -1,110.10 (-5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.22
    -29.28 (-6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.98
    -53.46 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Bavarian Nordic Enters Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA)

Bavarian Nordic A/S
·4 min read
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S

  • New contract will double the supply of monkeypox vaccines to HERA before year-end

  • Company upgrades financial guidance for 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 7, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has ordered an additional 170,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine, which will be made available to EU Member States, Norway and Iceland.

With deliveries scheduled before year-end, the new order will double the supply of monkeypox vaccines to HERA in 2022.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “European countries remain significantly affected by monkeypox and many EU Member States depend on the availability of vaccines through HERA to be able to respond to the outbreak. We are pleased to supply additional vaccines for deployment already this year, enabling HERA to step up their efforts in the short term.”

As a consequence of the recent order inflow, and considering the uncertainty associated with exact timing of supply of products close to year end, Bavarian Nordic raises its expectations for the financial results for 2022 with revenue now expected to be between DKK 2,800 and 3,000 million (previously between DKK 2,700 and 2,900 million) and EBITDA raised to a result between DKK 0 and a loss of DKK 200 million (previously a loss between DKK 100 and 300 million). The year-end cash position is expected to exceed DKK 1,700 million.

About HERA
The European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) was established by the European Commission in September 2021 with the purpose to strengthen Europe’s ability to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies, by ensuring the development, manufacturing, procurement, and equitable distribution of key medical countermeasures.

About the smallpox/monkeypox vaccine
MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX® in Europe, JYNNEOS® in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE® in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. The vaccine was approved by the European Commission in 2013 for immunization against smallpox in adults aged 18 years and older and has subsequently gained regulatory approvals in Canada and the U.S. where the approval has been extended to include the monkeypox indication as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness. In recent years, smaller quantities of the vaccine have been supplied in response to sporadic cases of monkeypox. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic has worked with several governments and organizations to fulfil the immediate demand for the vaccine through a number of supply agreements and is working to secure manufacturing of vaccines to fulfil the demand in the medium- to long term.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 34 / 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • IVERIC bio Stock Soars After Encouraging Geographic Atrophy Trial Data

    IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA). GATHER2 met its prespecified primary endpoint of mean growth rate (slope) in GA area at 12 months with statistical significance and a favorable safety profile. Zimura showed a 14.3% reduction in the mean growth rate (slope) in GA area over 12 months using square root transformation and a 17.7% reduction using the observed GA area. Post-hoc Analysis of U.

  • European regulators quash Illumina's $7 billion buyout of Grail. Now what?

    Illumina completed the deal last year, even as regulators in the United States and Europe raised concerns that an Illumina-owned Grail could stifle innovation of competing early cancer detection tests.

  • The FDA Is Giving Amylyx Another Chance on Its ALS Drug. What to Expect.

    The decision to give the treatment a second hearing may be a positive sign for the drug's eventual approval.

  • Bausch + Lomb and Novaliq Announce U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance for Investigational Treatment NOV03 (Perfluorohexyloctane)

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, and Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) filing for investigational treatment NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane). A potential first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of actio

  • How Pfizer and BioNTech Modified Covid-19 Vaccines for Fall Boosters

    The companies began tinkering with their Covid-19 vaccine before new versions of the Omicron strain spread across the U.S. The preparations are a big reason that the reformulated boosters are now rolling out.

  • It All Comes Down To Science And Research With The Efficacy Of Jupiter Wellness’s Lineup Of Skin And Hair Treatment Drugs

    By Gita Karunakaran, Benzinga

  • The Under-the-Radar Stock Simplifying Clinical Trials

    A clinical trial either succeeds or it doesn't, and shares of a drug developer either rise or fall - often quite dramatically. One often-overlooked development risk is clinical trial enrollment. Can a drug developer identify patients, enroll them in the study, retain them for the required duration, and coordinate multiple study sites on the expected timeline and budget?

  • NGM Bio To Highlight Updated Preliminary Findings From Advanced Solid Tumors Trial

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: NGM) updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1a study of NGM120 in a subset of patients with advanced prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress. These results demonstrate that treatment with NGM120 was well tolerated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provides encouraging signals of anti-cancer activity. Two of five prostate cancer patients in the Phase 1a trial demonstrated disease cont

  • China approves inhaled Covid vaccine

    Inhaled as a fine mist, Convidecia Air can provide good protection after just one breath, its maker says.

  • Amazon To Set Foot In Prescription Drug Sales In Japan: Report

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is purportedly planning to enter the prescription drug sales market in Japan, the Nikkei reported. Amazon will partner with small and medium-size pharmacies to create an online platform, and customers can have their medicines delivered at home. The move will be a huge game changer for Japan’s brick-and-mortar pharmacies. The company will not own any pharmacies or carry inventory. Japan has about 70 wholesale drug distributors and 60,000 pharmacies,

  • Axsome (AXSM) up 118.4% in the Past Three Months: Here's Why

    Axsome (AXSM) surges in the past three months owing to its Sunosi acquisition and promising progress on its pipeline candidate.

  • Data from Israel: myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines remain rare, highest risk in young males

    ales 14 to 30 years of age were the most susceptible to myocarditis after a second or third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed today?

    The U.S. stock market is closed on Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. So is the bond market, the post office and banks.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Languishes Below $20K as Energy Crisis in Europe Worsens

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 5, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Can the Videogame Industry Overcome Its Recent Challenges?

    All major videogame makers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Sony Corporation (SONY), Nintendo (NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been suffering owing to poor videogame sales.

  • Brazil cenbank not focussed on monetary easing now, says governor

    Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that policymakers aren't focusing on monetary easing at the moment as the priority remains on bringing back inflation to the official target. "We've been communicating that we don't look, don't think about falling interest rates at this moment," Campos Neto said late on Monday in a speech at an event hosted by the Valor Econômico newspaper. The Brazilian central bank has hiked rates at 12 straight policy meetings from a record-low 2% in March 2021, battling inflationary pressures from global commodity prices which had been compounded by an election-year spending spree by President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Intel stock on track for lowest closing price in six years

    Intel Corp. stock was heading for its lowest closing price in six years Tuesday as tech stocks underperformed the broader market. Intel shares declined as much as 2.7% for an intraday low of $30.39. A close at that price would be the stock's lowest closing price since May 23, 2016, when they finished at $30.23, according to Dow Jones data. The stock is also down 12.4% after seven sessions of declines in a row, and is on track to match its longest losing streak since July 31, 2020, when shares fe

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.