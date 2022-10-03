U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Bavarian Nordic Enters Agreement with Country in Latin America on the Supply of Monkeypox Vaccines

Bavarian Nordic A/S
·4 min read
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S

  • First country in Latin America to sign a bilateral supply agreement thus expanding access to the monkeypox vaccine beyond the availability of vaccines through PAHO

  • Additional supply agreement also signed with PAHO to expand availability for its member countries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 3, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today an agreement with a Latin American country for the supply of the Company’s monkeypox vaccine. This is the Company’s first bilateral supply agreement for the vaccine in Latin America, outside the scope of the agreement entered with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in August 2022, which has enabled access to the vaccine for its member countries.

Through PAHO’s Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines, the country will get access to its first monkeypox vaccines later this month and deliveries under the bilateral agreement will start in December 2022.

Separately, following the initial supply agreement in August, PAHO has requested additional doses to be delivered before year-end to expand access for its member countries.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “Vaccinating against monkeypox has been a key element in tackling the outbreak and we are extremely pleased to reinforce our commitment to the region and increase the availability of our vaccine through additional supply agreements.”

About the monkeypox vaccine
MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX® in Europe, JYNNEOS® in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE® in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. In addition to smallpox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission have also approved the vaccine for use against monkeypox as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness. In recent years, smaller quantities of the vaccine have been supplied in response to sporadic cases of monkeypox. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic has partnered with several governments and organizations to secure access to the vaccine for at-risk populations and continues expand its manufacturing capacity to fulfil the demand in the medium- to long term.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Attachment


